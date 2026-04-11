Kia Seltos Hybrid Walkaround – More Features, 2026 Launch in US

Kia Seltos has been launched in India and it has emerged as a hot cake for SUV buyers. With an all-new platform, new exterior design language and one of segment’s best interiors, new Seltos could be a complete package for many. Even in terms of safety, Kia Seltos has now aced the Bharat NCAP charts in this segment.

Missing piece in this puzzle is a hybrid powertrain, which is slated to launch by 2026 end globally and probably in 2027 for the Indian market. Kia Seltos Hybrid has been showcased at the New York Auto Show some time ago and has been demonstrated in a video by Kia Hyundai Channel. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Seltos Hybrid Walkaround

On the outside, Kia Seltos Hybrid showcased for US market looks more or less the same as the Indian model. Primary differentiator is that US model gets yellow LED DRLs, which is white for India. We get a 360-degree camera system, which US-spec Seltos Hybrid misses out on. Wheels top out at 18-inch over here, which goes till 19-inches with US model.

Specific to Seltos Hybrid, we get a front speaker which will alert surroundings when in pure EV mode. Under the bonnet, we can see a Hybrid engine with ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Smartstream G’ branding on the engine cover. We can see orange high-voltage cables in the engine bay. It has to be noted that US model does not get gas struts like Indian model does.

Kia Seltos Hybrid for USA misses out on a panoramic sunroof, but gets a powered tailgate. Other notable changes include a new steering column where gear selector has been shifted and then a new centre console where we can see larger cupholders that are adjustable as well. Sporty seats with Type-C ports and physical buttons for climate control are common, though.

Also common is the 30-inch Trinity display that incorporates a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 5-inch climate control touchscreen. The steering wheel gets a multitude of physical buttons and dials for audio, cruise control, ADAS features, instrumentation and even Drive and Terrain modes. A comprehensive ADAS suite is present too.

Specs, Mileage

The exact performance metrics of Kia Seltos Hybrid are not revealed yet. Engine displacement is around 1.6L and it is a 4-cylinder unit. This is a self-charging hybrid system and not a plug-in hybrid system, which means pure electric range will be insignificant. Peak combined system performance is speculated to be around 140 bhp and 265 Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Seltos Hybrid will miss out on a spare wheel and offers a slightly smaller boot.

Kia Seltos Hybrid is set to launch in USA by 2026 end for 2027 model year. It will be offered with X Line trim only. India launch is expected to happen in 2027. The vehicle showed in the video is a pre-production unit and production model might get a slightly different equipment list.













