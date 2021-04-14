Kia Seltos iMT HTK+ And Turbo GTX(O) MT Launch This Month – Scoop

The 6-speed iMT gearbox will soon find its place in other models from Kia and Hyundai brands

Kia has already teased the launch of Gravity Edition of Seltos which is slated to take place on April 27. Besides the special edition model, lineup of the standard Seltos is also expected to feature some revisions. We may have an idea or two about the prospective changes to the compact SUV.

Kia Seltos iMT HTK+

Sources tell us that the Korean automaker is planning to introduce iMT (intelligent manual transmission) option in Seltos. The clutchless manual gearbox will be offered in the HTK+ trim onwards that is powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor.

This 6-speed iMT will be on sale along with the conventional 6-speed manual gearbox. iMT gearbox is known to provide the convenience of an automatic transmission by reducing clutch decompressing activity yet it provides the control of a manual unit with the use of a stick shift. Therefore a user gets to enjoy best of both worlds.

Kia Seltos Turbo GTX(O)

In addition to the iMT option, Kia also has plans to add a new top variant in turbo option. This will be called GTX (O). As of now, the top of the line turbo MT option available on board the Seltos is GTX+ and it costs Rs 16.5 lakh, ex-sh. The new GTX (O) turbo MT variant is expected to cost about Rs 17+ lakh, ex-sh. It will get panoramic sunroof.

Updated 2021 Seltos Lineup

Other than an additional gearbox option, the 2021 updated lineup of Seltos is expected to feature some extra features. The SUV is also likely to wear Kia’s new logo that has been designed in line with the brand’s new marketing strategy along with a new slogan which says “Movement that inspires”.

The other major addition is slated to be the Gravity Edition of Seltos which comes with distinct styling and feature upgrades over the regular model. For instance, the Gravity Edition rides on larger 18-inch alloy wheels that come with a different design. Other exterior highlights include a studded front grille, silver finish on ORVMs, door garnish and larger skid plates at front and rear bumpers.

Features & Powertrain Option on offer

The top-end GTX Plus trim is heavily loaded with tech wizardries such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car tech and a 7-inch multi-information display. Other features on offer include ventilated front seats, 8-inch head-up display, ambient lighting, air purifier, electric sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system and power-adjustable driver’s seat to name a few.

Currently, Kia offers three engine options with Seltos- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Power and torque outputs are rated as 114bhp / 144Nm, 114 bhp/ 250Nm and 138bhp / 242Nm to their respective engines. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard with the option of a CVT, 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT gearboxes.