Kia Seltos Matte Colour Maintenance Tips For Owners – Shared By Kia

Kia Seltos X Line Edition gets external and internal cosmetic enhancements giving its owners an exclusive experience

Kia introduced the range-topping X-Line Edition of Seltos last month at a price of Rs 17.79 lakh for the turbocharged petrol variant and Rs 18.10 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom). It is one of the first car from a mainstream automaker in India to offer a Matte finish on exterior body panels from the factory assembly line.

Seltos X-Line dons a Matte Graphite exterior paint scheme with touches of red colour to add a sporty appeal to the SUV. While the Matte finish looks extremely premium and worth the extra bucks it demands, maintaining it is an equally tough task.

Many consumers interested in buying the X-Line Edition aren’t aware of how to maintain the exterior of the SUV. Kia has now shared guidelines that are to be followed by owners of this variant. It also shares a list of Dos and Don’ts which will help consumers maintain the sheen of their SUV.

Seltos Matte Colour Maintenance – Dos & Don’ts

For starters, buyers must ensure that the vehicle is protected from any kind of scratches as even the smallest one will show up prominently on surface. The biggest downfall of Matte exterior treatment is that in case of repair, the entire panel has to be replaced.

Owners should refrain from polishing, coating or doing any other treatment on the SUV as it will create glossy patches on its surface and ruin its appearance. Only microfibre cloth should be used for cleaning and the cloth used for cleaning Matte exterior shouldn’t be used for any other vehicle with a glossy paint scheme.

Spillage of fuel (petrol or diesel), tar, grease or any other oily substance on the body should be avoided. If spilled, it should be cleaned with a microfibre cloth before it leaves a permanent stain.

Consumers should also remove other contaminants such as bird droppings and insect residues immediately to avoid stains. The company has advised its owners not to visit automatic car washes with rotating brushes, high pressure or jet cleaner. Also, washing the car under direct sunlight or pasting stickers or aftermarket body graphics is not advisable.

The company has also advised the owners of Seltos X Line Edition against washing the SUV by a daily washing boy. This is because they may not be able to follow guidelines and use normal/reused dirty cloth which could damage the paint.

Powertrain Options

Seltos X Line Edition is offered either with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine or 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol mill cranks out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque and is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The oil burner pumps out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as standard.