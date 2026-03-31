Kia Seltos New Variants Incoming With New Features – GTX (O), X Line (O)

Launched in January 2026, the all-new Seltos has emerged a bestseller, commanding close to 15% market share in the 4.2m – 4.5m SUV segment

Kia’s first car for India was the Seltos, and it has achieved several milestones over the years. In 2026, Seltos got its 2nd-gen update, crossed the 6-lakh sales milestone and received top BNCAP safety rating in the ICE segment. Going forward, Kia Seltos is expected to get some additional variants with new features. Let’s check out the details.

Kia Seltos new variants

Seltos is likely to get new variants in the GTX and X-Line trims. These will be GTX (O) and X-Line (O), offering optional features. One of these features could be a head-up display integrated with the seat memory function and a dashcam. The latter is likely to be installed by the dealer. When Kia had unveiled the new-gen Seltos last year, it had mentioned the availability of a head-up display (HUD). However, this feature is currently not available with any of the variants of India-spec Seltos.

Hyundai Creta also does not currently have a HUD. A head-up display was earlier available with the previous model of the Seltos. It was an 8-inch HUD, offered exclusively with the X-Line trim. Another addition with the new Seltos variants could be a dashboard camera. This feature was also available with the previous model of the Seltos.

By making these features optional, Kia can simplify the variant selection process for buyers. The GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants will be available at a slightly higher price, as compared to the current GTX and X-Line variants. However, these new variants of Seltos will still be priced lower than the ADAS equipped variants. It remains to be seen if Kia will also introduce GTX (O) (A) and X-Line (O) (A) trims. In that case, these will emerge as the new top trims of the new-gen Seltos.

Kia GTX and X-Line – Key features

In addition to the lower variants, the GTX variant of the new Seltos has a comprehensive range of exclusive features. Exterior highlights include Ice Cube LED projector headlamps, R18 crystal cut alloy wheels, neon brake callipers and auto reverse ORVMs. Interior features include a 10-way powered driver seat with power lumbar support, integrated memory system (driver seat & ORVMs), driver seat welcome retract function and relaxation power drive seat (one touch with memory).

Seltos X-Line trim focuses primarily on cosmetic touch-ups. Key highlights include black painted 18-inch alloy wheels, robust front and rear skid plates, side door garnish, two-tone interiors with satin metal accents and two-tone leatherette seats. Seltos X-Line has Xclusive Matte Graphite & Aurora Black Pearl exterior colour option. All these features will be available with the upcoming GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants.

Built on the advanced K3 platform, the new-gen Kia Seltos has improved its safety performance. It is evident with the recent 5-star BNCAP rating. Kia Seltos has 24 safety features as standard across all variants. Key highlights include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control (HAC) and all wheel disc brakes. Also included are features such as rear parking sensors, rollover sensor, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines and tyre pressure monitoring system.