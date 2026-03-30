Kia Seltos Outscores Tata Sierra In Bharat NCAP – Signals Shift In Safety Perception

Kia Seltos has emerged as one of the top performers in Bharat NCAP crash tests, not only securing a 5-star safety rating but also outscoring Tata Sierra in adult occupant protection. With a score of 31.70 out of 32, Seltos edges ahead of Sierra, which has scored 31.14 points, marking a notable shift in the safety landscape of the Indian automotive market.

Kia Seltos Edges Ahead In Adult Safety Score

For years, Tata Motors has built a strong reputation around safety, with multiple models consistently achieving top crash test scores. This has led to a widespread perception among buyers that Tata vehicles set the benchmark in safety, while other brands were often seen as lagging behind.

However, the latest Bharat NCAP results indicate that this gap is narrowing. Kia Seltos, built on the brand’s advanced K3 platform, has demonstrated strong structural integrity and occupant protection, placing it among the top-ranked cars tested so far. In fact, Seltos currently stands at No. 4 position overall in adult safety points, ahead of several established competitors, including Tata Sierra.

This development highlights how global manufacturers are rapidly strengthening their safety credentials in India. Kia’s improvements are not limited to structural safety alone, as the updated Seltos also comes equipped with an enhanced safety package including multiple airbags, ESC and an advanced ADAS suite.

More Brands Now Deliver 5-Star Safety

At the same time, Tata continues to remain a strong player in safety-focused engineering, with multiple models still leading the rankings. But the emergence of competitors like Kia shows that safety is no longer the domain of a single brand, and the competition is becoming more intense.

Hyundai has further reinforced this shift with Venue, which has also secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with 31.15 points in adult safety. The latest results signal a broader shift in the market, where buyers now have more options that combine safety, features and performance, rather than relying on a single brand for top safety credentials.