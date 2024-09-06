Kia Seltos Price Hike September 2024 – Select variants Up To Rs 8,000 Dearer

When compared to preceding figures, Kia Seltos price hike September 2024 have accounted to an increment of up to Rs 8,000 (ex-sh)

Seltos lies in one of the most cut throat and competitive segments in India. Called the compact SUV space (C-Segment), it comprises of as many as 11 contenders. Among the top-selling compact SUVs in India, Kia Seltos has just received a price hike for the month of September 2024. Let’s take a look.

Kia Seltos Price Hike September 2024

The debutant model of Kia India, Seltos, has been one of the monumental offerings from the company in the market. With the Seltos, Kia started its journey here and soon established itself as a mainstream manufacturer.

Currently in its 1st generation facelift guise, Seltos has just received a price hike. For the month of September 2024, Kia India has hiked the prices of its compact SUV offering, Seltos, by up to Rs 8,000. This price hike is not uniform across the range and depends on variants and the powertrain combinations they carry.

The company just launched Seltos Gravity variant alongside Sonet and Carens. Soon after that, there is a minor price hike announced, effective from the month of September 2024. Kia has kept the base price of petrol variants of Seltos (HTE NA Petrol MT). Seltos range still starts from Rs 10.9 lakh (Ex-sh).

However, the base Diesel variant (HTE Diesel MT), has received a price hike of Rs 5,000. The price hike with Kia Seltos in September 2024 goes till Rs 8,000. Variants associated with trim levels namely HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX and X-Line all get a Rs 8,000 price hike, effective this month.

With this price revision, Kia Seltos prices now start from Rs 10.90 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 20.45 lakh (Ex-sh). With the addition of Gravity, Seltos is sold in as many as 11 trim levels – HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, Gravity, HTX Plus, GTX, GTX Plus (S), X-Line (S), GTX Plus and X-Line.

Upcoming Kia vehicles

Kia has a few busy months ahead of it as there are a few vehicles expected to launch. For starters, we have Carnival minivan, which has been spied testing and unofficial bookings have commenced too. Then there is Clavis, who’s testing commenced rigorously and spy shot frequency have dulled down a bit.

More recently, Kia patented 2025 EV6 facelift in India, suggesting launch intentions. This brings a few design updates on the inside and out, along with a few improvements in powertrain department. Launch is likely in 2025.