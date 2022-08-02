Kia Seltos Prices Aug 2022 Increased – 6 Airbags On All Variants

Along with improved safety, 6-airbags will also ensure compliance with upcoming mandatory safety norms for cars

With new rivals Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Grand Vitara entering the compact SUV segment, Kia Seltos has got a major safety update. In its current form, Seltos is offered with 4-airbags as standard. 6-airbags are available as an option with select variants.

As Carens had received 6-airbags as standard from day one, and now, Seltos is the second Kia car on offer to get 6 airbags as standard. This is a segment-first feature. It will be a good sales point in relation to HyRyder and Grand Vitara that have dual-airbags as standard.

Kia Seltos Prices Aug 2022

Addition of 6 airbags as standard has resulted in a price hike. Lower and mid variants, which did not come with 6 airbags before, now get a price hike of about Rs 30k. While those variants which had 6 airbags on offer before, get a lower price hike.

Kia Seltos petrol MT price starts from Rs 10.49 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 18.29 lakh for the top X Line 1.4 turbo DCT variant. Diesel Seltos prices have also been increased by Rs 30k for lower and mid variants while top variants price hike is at Rs 20k. Take a look at the Aug 2022 prices of Kia Seltos below.

Kia Seltos has three engine options, a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The 1.5-litre NA petrol unit makes 115 PS of max power at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, 6iMT and IVT. The turbo petrol motor makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6MT and 7DCT. The diesel motor makes 115 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to either 6MT, 6iMT or 6AT.

Creature comforts include 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, air purifier, Bose premium sound system and a comprehensive range of connectivity functions. Safety features offered with Seltos include electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors.

2023 Seltos Facelift LaunchKorea-spec 2022 Seltos has updated exteriors with changes to the headlamps and DRLs, grille, front and rear bumpers and taillamps. It is available in four trims – Trendy, Prestige, Signature and Gravity. Engine options include a 198 PS, 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor and a 149 PS, 2.0-litre NA petrol motor. India launch of the facelifted Seltos is expected early next year.