Kia Seltos has received a 3 star safety rating for the India-spec model

Global NCAP has crash tested 3 India-spec cars – Maruti S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Kia Seltos. Of the three, Seltos scored the highest, but it is not what everyone expected. After scoring impressive result in the US NCAP and Australian NCAP where the Seltos scored 5 star rating; India-spec Kia Seltos was expected to get a similar rating.

But that has not happened. India-spec Kia Seltos has only managed to score a 3 star safety rating. This is a similar situation which was reported by Latin NCAP a few days ago. Kia Picanto sold in South America scored a 0 star safety rating, while the one sold in Europe scores a much better safety rating.

Safety report is as follows – The Seltos achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Seltos offers double frontal airbag and pretensioners as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline case unstable.

Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head protection was adequate for both front passengers as both airbags bottomed out during the crash test. Neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection was good for passenger and marginal for driver. The car offers SBR for the front seating positions.

Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because the manufacturers refused to recommend CRS for the test, and this decision brings the dynamic score to zero. The dynamic performance was poor as the head of the 3 year old showed contact during the rebound face after the impact.

The car showed limited protection for the 3 year old head and neck while the 18 month old received acceptable protection. The car does not offer standard 3 point belts in all seating positions and has no ISOFIX anchorages standard.

Child Occupant Protection

Global NCAP awards a separate child safety rating to each car in order to highlight the different levels of protection vehicles provide to passengers on the rear seats. Global NCAP tests a combination of the car and child seat recommended by the own car manufacturer.

Because the only safe way for young children to travel is properly restrained in a child seat, the assessment checks how compatible the car is with the child seats recommended by the manufacturer, as well as the protection provided in the crash test.

It is surprising that in the 21st century global car makers are not offering 3 points belts for all occupants with standard ISOFIX anchorages. Lap belts in the middle position make it impossible to properly and safely install a CRS and offer a much lower protection than a three point belt for adults. Airbags are not a substitute for seatbelts, passengers must always wear seatbelts.