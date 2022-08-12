Kia Seltos Sales Cross 3 L, Exports 1 L – 4 L Units In Under 3 Yrs

Kia Seltos sales surpass the 3 lakh units milestone in under 3 years of launch, this despite Covid-19 business limitations

Kia India continues to strengthen its journey as one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country. To that end, Kia Seltos SUV sales crossed the 3-lakh units. And this was achieved in less than 3 years.

In its segment, Seltos has been a game changer. For Kia India, Seltos is its most popular car. Seltos is now available with six airbags as standard fitment for all variants. The safety first approach comes at a good time. There’s been plenty of dialogue in recent months regarding the need for more airbags in all cars.

For the longest time, manufacturers here were able to sell entry level cars without any airbags. In recent times, norms dictated that all cars should atleast have 2 airbags. And now there’s a push for atleast 6 airbags. On this front, Seltos is the first mass market car in the segment to adapt.

3 years of Kia India

Seltos’ popularity has been boosted with regular updates. The customer centric manufacturer is optimistic about continued growth momentum. This furthers its quest to emerge as a stronger brand. August is a celebrated month for the manufacturer marking its entry in India. Currently, Kia is gearing up to celebrate its 3rd anniversary in India on 22nd August, 2022. The date also marks three years of the launch of Seltos in India.

Kia Seltos accounts for a bulk of the manufacturers’ sales at almost 60 percent. Its launch struck a chord with buyers rightaway, and that enthusiasm has been evident month after month. Not just in the domestic market, exports too cater to strong demand. To date, 103,033 Seltos exports are reported to 91 countries. Seltos facelift made its global debut recently. India launch is expected later this year or early next year.

When it comes to sales milestones, there have been plenty at Kia India. Recently, the company reported its 5-lakh domestic sales milestone. Of the 60 percent sales that Seltos accounts for, 58 percent of Seltos sales came from its top variants. Automatic options contributed for around 25 percent of sales. iMT tech is sought after with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. iMT is also available for its diesel options. HTX petrol sales were maximum for the white colour Seltos. Demand for petrol and diesel variants are balanced. About 46 percent of customers prefer diesel variants.

Kia among top 5 car manufacturers in India

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, “Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country.”

“With Seltos, we wanted to offer a world class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we’ve received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see today that, Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.”