Kia Seltos Sales Cross Record 6 Lakh Milestone – 29% Top Variants

Kia India announced today that Seltos has crossed the significant milestone of 6 lakh cumulative sales in India since its launch in 2019. The achievement underlines sustained customer trust and consistent performance in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment.

Powering Kia’s Growth in India

Since its debut, Seltos has played a crucial role in establishing Kia’s presence in India. The SUV entered the market with a strong proposition – bold global design, multiple powertrain options including petrol and diesel choices, automatic transmissions across fuel types, and a feature-rich cabin offering large-format infotainment and connected car technologies. Over time, it has continued to evolve with updates focused on safety, technology and comfort.

A key highlight of this milestone is that 29% of total sales have come from top variants, reflecting a clear shift in customer preference towards premium features and advanced safety technologies. The uptake of higher trims indicates growing acceptance of ADAS, enhanced connectivity solutions and comprehensive safety packages among Indian buyers. At the same time, steady demand across entry and mid variants showcases Seltos’ balanced value proposition.

A Benchmark That Redefined the Mid-Size SUV Segment

Kia states that Seltos helped redefine expectations in the mid-SUV space by introducing features typically seen in higher segments. This made it an attractive upgrade option for customers moving up from hatchbacks, sedans and compact SUVs, offering a more premium ownership experience without stepping into a larger category.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said that crossing 6 lakh sales reflects sustained customer preference for a product that delivers strong fundamentals in design, safety, technology and performance. He added that consistent demand across variants, including strong uptake of top trims, indicates growing customer confidence in advanced safety systems and connected technologies.

Setting the Stage for the Next Growth Phase

Looking ahead, the new-generation Seltos is positioned to lead Kia India’s next growth chapter. The updated model offers a larger footprint with a length of 4,460 mm, width of 1,830 mm and a wheelbase of 2,690 mm, aimed at delivering enhanced interior space and stronger road presence. It also introduces an upgraded ADAS suite, enhanced safety architecture, improved cabin refinement and expanded digital interfaces, while retaining multiple powertrain and transmission options that customers value.

The strong milestone momentum is also reflected in recent monthly performance. In January 2026, Kia Seltos ranked No.3 in the highly competitive 4.2m–4.5m SUV segment. The SUV recorded 10,639 unit sales, registering a robust 64.44% year-on-year growth compared to 6,470 units in January 2025.

With 6 lakh units sold and the refreshed model now strengthening its appeal, Seltos continues to anchor Kia’s strategy in the mid-SUV segment. The milestone not only reflects past success but also sets the stage for sustained demand as Kia moves into its next phase of growth in India.