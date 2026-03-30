Kia Seltos Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Bharat NCAP has released crash test results for Kia Seltos, with the SUV securing a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The test was conducted in 2026 and covered variants such as HTE (O) and GTX diesel automatic, highlighting strong structural integrity and safety performance across the lineup.

Kia Seltos Scores 5 Star Safety

Kia Seltos scored an impressive 31.70 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), indicating excellent protection levels in crash scenarios. The SUV achieved 15.70 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also successfully cleared the side pole impact test, further reinforcing its ability to protect occupants during side collisions.

In terms of Child Occupant Protection (COP), Seltos registered a score of 45.00 out of 49. This includes a full 24 out of 24 in dynamic performance and 12 out of 12 in child restraint system (CRS) installation. The SUV also scored 9 out of 13 in vehicle assessment, indicating strong compatibility with child safety systems. ISOFIX mounts are available on rear outboard seats, supporting safe installation of child seats.

The safety package of Kia Seltos includes multiple airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, side curtain airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), all offered as standard across variants. Additional safety aids such as seatbelt reminders for all passengers and pedestrian protection systems further enhance overall safety. However, some elements like knee airbags and certain side airbags are not offered.

Ranks 4th In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

With these scores, Kia Seltos has now climbed to the 4th position among all cars tested by Bharat NCAP so far in terms of adult occupant protection points. With a score of 31.70 out of 32, it sits just behind top performers like Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV (both at 32.00), and Mahindra BE 6 (31.97). This places Seltos ahead of several strong contenders including Maruti Victoris, Tata Punch EV and Skoda Kylaq, highlighting its competitive safety credentials in an increasingly safety-focused market.

Kia Seltos has also been performing strongly in terms of sales since the launch of the updated model, with deliveries commencing in January 2026. The SUV has consistently recorded monthly sales of over 10,000 units, reflecting sustained demand in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment.

Looking ahead, the new-generation Seltos is positioned to drive Kia India’s next phase of growth. The updated model is built on the advanced K3 platform, which has played a significant role in improving structural strength and overall safety performance. It also comes with a larger footprint—measuring 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width and a 2,690 mm wheelbase—offering better cabin space and road presence. Along with this, Kia has introduced an upgraded ADAS suite, enhanced safety architecture, improved cabin refinement and expanded digital interfaces, while continuing to offer multiple powertrain and transmission options that appeal to a wide range of buyers.