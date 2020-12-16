Kia Seltos Petrol Turbo DCT Free Software Update – Improves Acceleration

Kia Motors will update gearbox software on all turbo DCT variants of the Seltos

Kia Motor India has announced a service campaign for the Seltos. The company will conduct this free of cost to customer and it will include 7 DCT Software Logic Improvement on all turbo petrol and diesel variants of Seltos.

The company will also check the fuel pump of the Seltos diesel but has announced that they would not be replacing the same but it will be torque to specification. The gearbox update will be done in the turbo petrol DCT variants which would enhance acceleration in first gear.

It may also be recalled that in November a similar service campaign was announced by Kia Motor. It was exclusively for diesel variants of the Seltos produced during the period 1 October 2019 and 13 March 2020 over a possible faulty fuel pump. The company had received feedback from customers over this issue and hence called for an inspection of the fuel pump to repair/replace the same.

Kia Motor started that this was not a recall but a ‘Service Action Campaign’ initiated by the company to ensure that their customers did not face any inconvenience.

Kia Seltos Sales

Kia Seltos has been doing well for the company in terms of sales. Kia Motor has the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in its product lineup. November 2020 sales of the Sonet stood at 11,417 units while Seltos sales were at 9,205 units and 400 units of the Carnival were sold in the same month.

The Kia Seltos is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 115 hp power and 142 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or automatic transmission unit. It also gets a 1.4 liter turbo petrol unit making 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter diesel engine offers 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The Kia Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Tata Harrier, among others in its segment and is offered in a price range of Rs 9.89 – 17.34 lakhs.

Kia Seltos, Sonet Price Hike

Kia Motor India has announced a price hike for the Seltos and Sonet from 1st January 2021, however, the price of the Carnival will not be a part of this increase which is slated to be substantial. While this will be the first price hike for the Sonet which was launched at an introductory price in September 2019, the Seltos had seen an earlier price hike in January 2020. The new price increase from 1st January 2021 is in view of increased cost of raw material and higher transportation costs and is something that each automaker undertakes at the start of each year.

Kia Sonet and Seltos have a 3 month waiting period. Deliveries of these models effected by the end of December 2020 will not be a part of the price hike but will be applicable to all deliveries made after 31st December 2020.

