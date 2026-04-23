Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra vs Renault Duster – Bharat NCAP Safety Rating Compared

While all three SUVs are 5-star rated in Bharat NCAP, there are slight differences in the overall scoring

From a time when cars did not even have airbags to the present day, when buyers thoroughly assess safety features, there has been a significant shift in safety awareness and perceptions. Carmakers are going the extra mile to ensure that their products offer the best safety standards and achieve top ratings in safety assessment tests.

In the compact SUV segment, we see new launches such as the Sierra, Seltos and Duster achieve 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Here’s a quick comparison to better understand the safety performance of these SUVs.

Sierra vs. Seltos vs. Duster Bharat NCAP – Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

All three SUVs have a 5-star rating in Adult Occupant Protection. However, the actual points scored are slightly different. Seltos has the highest points in AOP at 31.70 out of 32. Tata Sierra is second in total points in AOP at 31.14 out of 32 points. Renault Duster has scored 30.49 out of 32 in AOP.

Results in the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole impact test are largely the same for all three SUVs. In the former test, all three SUVs scored a full 16 out of 16 points. The difference in overall points is mainly from the scores in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. Kia Seltos has the highest points at 15.70 out of 16.

In comparison, Sierra and Duster have scored 15.14 and 14.49 points, respectively. The results for all three SUVs are mostly ‘Good’, with some areas showing ‘Adequate’ safety performance. The slight difference in points is due to the proportion of Good to Adequate safety performance.

For reference, Seltos and Duster show ‘Good’ results for the front passenger in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. In comparison, Sierra has an ‘Adequate’ rating for the front passenger’s right leg. Similarly, there are slight differences in ‘Adequate’ rating for the driver. While these technical differences have been quantified, they are too small to make any real difference in real-world conditions. Especially when the safety test results vary from Good to Adequate.

Sierra vs. Seltos vs. Duster Bharat NCAP – Child Occupant Protection (COP)

In Child Occupant Protection also, all three SUVs have received 5-star ratings. There is only a slight difference in the overall points scored. Kia Seltos and Renault Duster have both scored 45 out of 49 points. Category-wise, the points for these two SUVs are 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment, 12 out of 12 for CRS installation, and 24 out of 24 for the dynamic score.

Sierra has matching numbers, with the sole exception of 0.27 points cut in the Dynamic score. This slight difference comes from the front impact test for the 18-month old dummy. While Seltos and Duster have scored a full 8 out of 8 points in this test, Sierra received 7.73 points. Since Bharat NCAP utilizes a points-driven reporting methodology, the exact technical reason for this marginal point deduction is not known. However, it could be linked to a head excursion penalty.

All three SUVs offer a robust safety package. The models used in Bharat NCAP crash tests were equipped with features such as frontal airbag, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. Also, belt pretensioner, load-limiter, ISOFIX, integrated CRS and airbag cut-off switch. Safety assist technologies that were evaluated included ESC, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminder (SBR).