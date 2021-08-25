Kia Seltos X-Line Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Seltos X-Line is set to be the new top of the line variant of of the Seltos compact SUV

It may be recalled that Kia set foot in India with its first car, Seltos in 2019. It has gone on to become the fastest growing brand to touch a sales milestone of over 3 lakh units. The company went on to add the Sonet and Carnival to its lineup but the Seltos has remained its best-selling model.

Now to celebrate the company’s second anniversary in Indian markets, Kia X-Line is about to be launched. Seltos X Line is essentially a more rugged version of the existing Seltos. It receives some sporty exterior and interior feature updates. It will launch ahead of Mahindra XUV700 and the new MG Astor.

Seltos X-Line First Photos

Kia Seltos X-Line was showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is now set to be launched in India. Ahead of launch, the compact SUV has started arriving at dealer showrooms. Thanks to Rear Wheel Drive youtube channel, here are the first exclusive undisguised photos of the 2021 Kia Seltos X-Line variant.

The exteriors of Seltos X-Line will be seen with black gloss body cladding, revised front and rear bumpers and new skid plates. It also gets extensive black treatment on its grille along with chrome accents in the front and a chrome strip connecting its tail lamps at the rear.

It will wear a new Matte Graphite colour scheme, exclusive for the X-Line variant while LED headlight and tail lamps. Kia Seltos X-Line will ride on larger 18 inch alloys as against 16 or 17 inch wheels seen on its standard counterpart. Kia has also added orange highlights at the front and rear and also along hubcaps for a more sporty appeal. Prominent ‘Seltos’ badging is seen across its bonnet and tailgate along with an ‘X-Line’ moniker on front grille, doors and boot lid.

Interiors borrowed from Standard Seltos

Much of Kia Seltos’ X-Line interiors will be similar to that seen on the standard model. It will get a dark treatment on the inside. Other features will be more or less similar to current Seltos top variant.

It will receive a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8 speaker Bose sound system, powered driver seating and a single pane sunroof. Wireless charging and a heads up display will also be among the features offered. Safety will be via 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD, etc.

Engine and Transmission

Kia Seltos X-Line will be powered by a 1.4 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine – that also powers the regular Seltos. The turbo petrol engine will offer 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque while its diesel counterpart will be capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The engines get mated to a 7 speed DCT and 6 speed torque converter gearbox respectively. No manual transmission options are going to be on offer. Only automatic transmission options will be on offer with the Seltos X-Line.

Kia Seltos X-Line could be priced at a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the existing Seltos GTX top variant. It will take on rivals such as the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and soon to be launched SUVs like VW Taigun and MG Astor.