Kia Seltos X Line Details Leak – Dark Theme, 14 New Features, 18 Inch Alloys

Kia Seltos X Line will be new top variant of Seltos – It will sit above GT Line and feature a dark exterior theme

Kia recently teased the upcoming Seltos X Line which is expected to be a more sporty version of the standard C-segment compact SUV. The short teaser video released by the South Korean carmaker on YouTube labels it under the banner of Project X.

The upcoming range-topping variant of Seltos will borrow a majority of its styling cues from the X-Line concept that was displayed at the last edition of Auto Expo. Interestingly, this special edition model of the mid-size crossover will not be a limited-run model unlike the Anniversary Edition launched last year in limited numbers.

Kia Seltos X Line – Cosmetic Upgrades

In line with the X-Line Concept showcased at Auto Expo last year, the upcoming variant of Seltos will adopt a dark theme with most of its body accents blacked out barring the chrome applique along the sideboards. The SUV wears a new Matte Graphite paint scheme which is exclusive to the X-Line Edition.

Upfront, Seltos X Line gets the same pair of LED headlamps but the central grille features similar matte graphite internals surrounded by a piano black outline. Apart from these, the front bumper gets a gloss black trim which features a faux skid plate finished in piano black. This special edition model rolls on 18-inch crystal-cut Matte Graphite alloy wheels. Current Seltos variants are only offered with 16 or 17 inch wheels / alloys.

Further, sun orange accents have been added to the fog lamp housings, front and rear skid plates, alloy wheels and side body claddings. The rear should flaunt a dark chrome bar connecting the two taillights along with an X Line emblem to distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup. Similar piano black finishes have also been added to the tailgate garnish, rear skid plate, dual exhaust tailpipe and shark fin antenna.

On the inside, new Kia Seltos X Line trim gets Indigo Pera leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern and Grey stitching. Touchscreen, instrument cluster and other features remain same as that of GT Line Seltos. Those waiting for Seltos with panoramic sunroof, will have to continue with their wait as even this new X Line Seltos variant does not get panoramic sunroof. It comes with the same single pane sunroof as seen on existing Seltos variants in India.

Powertrain, Tranmission Options

In India, Seltos is offered with three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol mill. X Line edition of Seltos will be offered with the latter two options only. The turbo petrol unit kicks out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner can churn out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

More importantly, this top-spec X Line trim will only be offered with automatic transmission options. Seltos X Line will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT on diesel and turbo petrol units respectively. X Line version of Seltos will be based on the top-spec GT variant. Hence, it will be equipped with all the bells and whistles of the regular models.

Expected Debut and Launch

Seltos X Line will be launched next month. However, the SUV is expected to be officially revealed in the coming few days to mark Kia’s second anniversary in India. The Korean carmaker set foot in India with the launch of Seltos on August 22, 2019. It is not the first time that Kia has used the X Line branding.

In late 2019, the carmaker introduced X-Line Urban and X-Line Trail Attack concepts of the US-spec Seltos at the LA Auto Show. Both these models featured a 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor which sent 174 horses of power to all four wheels. Alas, the India-spec Seltos X-Line will only be cosmetically enhanced and will not feature any modifications underneath its hood nor will it offer an AWD setup.