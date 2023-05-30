Kia Seltos X-Line facelift top variant spied – New grille, Matte finish

India-spec Seltos facelift styling will be different in comparison to the facelift version already available in international markets such as South Korea and the USA

Expected to be launched soon, Kia Seltos facelift test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. In a recent sighting, an X-Line variant test mule can be seen with camouflage at front and rear. As is evident, side profile including the alloy wheels is the same as earlier.

In its current format, Seltos X-Line is available with only the Matte Graphite colour shade. This is the same mattehis same colour can be seen with the test mule as well. It remains to be seen if Seltos X-Line gets some new shades with the facelift version.

Seltos facelift – What’s new?

As Seltos is already popular for its sporty design, Kia may not want to perform risky experiments with the facelift version. Changes are expected across the front fascia such as new LED DRLs, grille and bumper. Crown Jewel LED headlamps and ‘ice cube’ LED fog lamps appear to be the same as earlier.

At rear, Seltos facelift is likely to get new tail lamps with interconnecting LED strip. A similar treatment is possible at the front as well. Rear bumper of Seltos facelift appears to have a muscular profile in comparison to that of the current model.

Among the updates that could possibly have a major influence on customer purchase decision is the addition of a panoramic sunroof. The current model is available with only a single-pane sunroof. In comparison, Hyundai Creta has panoramic sunroof. Quite a few customers have expressed their desire about Seltos getting a panoramic sunroof. Its addition could probably result in higher sales, which will be beneficial against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara.

Inside, Seltos facelift can get new colour theme, ambient lighting and design elements. Seltos already offers a range of premium features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charger, 360° surround view camera with blind view monitor and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seltos facelift is expected to get ADAS, which will be another major factor that will shape consumer perceptions.

Seltos facelift to get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

As the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine has been discontinued, Kia Seltos is currently available with only the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The NA petrol engine churns out 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and IVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed iMT or 6AT gearbox.

For a more exhilarating experience, Kia is expected to introduce the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with Seltos facelift. It makes 160 PS / 253 Nm, which makes it more powerful than both the existing engine options. Transmission choices will include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

