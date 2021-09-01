Kia Seltos X Line Petrol 7DCT Launch Price Rs 17.79 L – Diesel 6AT Rs 18.1 L

Seltos X-Line will have the same set of rivals that include Skoda Kushaq and upcoming MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun

As part of its second anniversary celebrations, Kia has launched a new top-spec variant for Seltos named X-Line. X-Line is primarily focused on cosmetic enhancements across exteriors and interiors. It is unlikely to get any mechanical updates.

X-Line petrol 7 DCT is priced at Rs 17.79 lakhs and the X-Line diesel 6 AT is priced at Rs 18.1 lakh. In comparison, the current Seltos diesel AT top variant costs Rs 17.86 lakh while the petrol Seltos DCT top variant costs Rs 17.65 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

Kia Seltos X-Line styling updates

Seltos X-Line is being offered in a new Matte Graphite colour shade. It enhances the SUVs road presence and gives it a brooding character. The matte effect also comes across as quite unique, as most SUVs utilize glossy paint.

Even standard Seltos variants have glossy paint. While glossy colours have their own appeal, being exciting and zesty, the matte graphite shade of X-Line looks more powerful and rugged. This new matte graphite shade will be hard to miss on the streets.

Making Seltos X-Line even better looking are other updates such as piano black front skid plate with Sun Orange accents and piano black accent for the ice-cube shaped LED fog lamps. The side profile comes with piano black ORVMs. Sun Orange accents can be seen on side door garnish and centre wheel cap.

Seltos X-Line will be equipped with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, as compared to 16 / 17 inch alloy wheels of standard variants. X-Line gets crystal-cut matte graphite alloys, which have a different design as compared to that of standard variants.

At the rear, Seltos X-Line gets ‘X-Line’ badging. Piano black accent can be seen on shark fin antenna, dual muffler, and rear skid plate. Just like the front, rear skid plates have Sun Orange accents. On the inside, Seltos X-Line utilizes a dual-tone colour theme. It gets Indigo Pera leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern and grey stitching. Door panels have a similar look and feel.

Seltos X-Line Updates

Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline

Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent

Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents

Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents

Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design

Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish

Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents

Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents

Xclusive Piano Black ORVM

Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna, and

An exclusive X Line emblem

Kia Seltos X-Line engine and specs

Seltos X-Line is offered with 1.4 liter petrol turbo and 1.5 liter diesel engine options. 1.5 liter petrol NA is not on offer. Transmission options on offer include 6 speed AT and 7 speed DCT automatic. No manual option is on offer.

The 1.4 litre turbo petrol motor makes 140 ps at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm at 1,500 – 3,200 rpm. The 1.5 litre diesel motor churns out 115 ps at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,500 – 2,750 rpm. All variants of Seltos are offered in 2WD format. Being the top-spec variant, Seltos X-Line will pack in the entire range of comfort & convenience, infotainment, connectivity and safety features.