Kia Sonet 7 Seater Makes Global Debut – Gets Added Features

7-seater Sonet will be first launched in Indonesia – India launch has not been confirmed yet

As of now, Indonesia has the 5-seat variant, which is largely the same as that of India-spec Kia Sonet. There are some differences though, for example, the one sold in Indonesia is longer at 4120mm, as compared to 3995mm length of the Indian model.

Other dimensional aspects such as width (1790mm), height (1642mm), and wheelbase (2500mm) are the same for both models. Indonesian-spec Sonet is manufactured in India at Kia’s production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Kia Sonet 7-seater key features

Apart from addition of third row, 7-seater Sonet will be essentially the same as 5-seater variant. It does not get any visual updates to differentiate it from the 5-seat variant.

On the inside, 7-seater Sonet gets features such as full colour digital instrument display, 7-speaker Bose sound system, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, LED ambient lighting and wireless charging. It also gets an additional roof mounted blower.

UVO connectivity platform will also be part of the standard package with Sonet 7-seater. UVO includes a range of internet connected smart features across safety & security, vehicle management, navigation, and remote access.

Sonet 7-seater powertrain

In the Indonesian market, 7-seater Sonet will utilize the same engine as that of existing 5-seater Sonet. The 1.5 litre DOHC, Smartstream, dual CVVT unit churns out max power of 115 ps at 6,300 rpm and peak torque of 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission.

In terms of safety, Sonet 7-seater is likely to get the existing set of features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Will India get 7-seater Sonet?

Although 7-seater Sonet will be manufactured in India, it is not certain if it will be launched here. However, looking at the increased demand for 7-seater cars and SUVs, the possibility cannot be denied. In the initial phase, Kia is likely to focus on international markets for 7-seater Sonet.

For the Indian market, Kia is working on a new MPV. It has been spied on road tests and is expected to be launched next year in January. It is likely to share the same platform as that of Seltos and measure around 4,500 mm in length. Kia’s new MPV will compete with the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.