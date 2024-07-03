Kia Sonet And Seltos GTX Trim Launched – Price Starts From Rs 13.71 Lakh

With their top-end X Line trims, both Kia Sonet and Seltos now get Aurora Black Pearl colour on top of the exclusive Matte Graphite shade

Starting with Seltos, Kia Motors has had an excellent journey in India. Company’s SUVs and MPV range has had a great connection with Indian buyers owing to their feature rich packaging. Kia is expanding the appeal of Sonet and Seltos with a new GTX trim that sits above HTX+ and below GTX+. Let’s see what the new trim offers with both vehicles.

Kia Sonet GTX Trim

Sonet has been one of the most popular sub 4m SUV offerings in the segment. The car was refreshed earlier this year and packs more sauce in its design and features list. Kia has just added a new trim level for Sonet to further expand sales potential in the sub 4m SUV segment and climb the ladder of success.

Called GTX, this new trim level starts from Rs 13.71 lakh (Ex-sh) and is positioned between HTX+ and GTX+. The new GTX trim aims to achieve the right balance between HTX+ and GTX+ as it packs quite a bit of features. Notable safety features with GTX trim are 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, blindspot monitor, front and rear parking sensors.

In terms of creature comforts and gadgets, Sonet GTX gets ventilated seats at the front, powered driver’s seat (4-way), automatic headlights, LED fog lamps, a built-in air purifier, a 10.25-inch fully digital infotainment cluster with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, among others.

Kia is offering Sonet GTX in 7 colours – Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver and Gravity Grey. Interestingly, Sonet X Line’s palette is now expanded to include Aurora Black Pearl. Powertrains-wise, Sonet GTX gets 120PS 1.0L turbo petrol with 7-speed DCT combo and 115PS 1.5L diesel with 6-speed TC combo. No manuals.

Seltos GTX Trim

Kia is offering a new GTX trim level with Seltos compact SUV as well. Just like with Sonet, Seltos GTX is positioned between HTX+ and GTX+ trim levels. There are only two variants of this trim level packing different powertrain combinations – 160PS 1.5L turbo petrol with 7-speed DCT and 115PS 1.5L diesel with 6-speed TC.

Both of these variants are priced at Rs 19 lakh (Ex-sh). Price-wise, The newly introduced GTX Turbo DCT is now the most affordable variant in Seltos’ lineup to pack the 1.5L turbo petrol engine and 7-speed DCT powertrain combination. Colours included are – Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Silver.

The primary features added to Seltos GTX trim over the HTX+ trim are 18-inch alloy wheels over 17-inchers in HTX+ and the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS suite that packs 19 driver assistance features, increasing safety quotient. Other notable features are ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, LED lighting all around and others. Like Sonet X Line, Seltos X Line now gets Aurora Black Pearl shade.