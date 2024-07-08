Kia Sonet And Seltos Variants Rejigged Again – Full Details, New prices

With Kia Sonet and Seltos, the company is offering a more diverse variant lineup and enriching existing variants with new features

With SUV popularity on the rise, Kia Motors has been banking on its Sonet and Seltos SUVs for constant sales and volumes. Come July 2024, Kia is updating the variant lineup and features list of Sonet and Seltos again. Showing its commitment to offer a diverse portfolio to Indian SUV buyers. Here are all the new changes.

Kia Sonet Updated Again!

Recently, Kia Motors added a new GTX trim for the first time with Sonet that sat between HTX+ and GTX+ trim levels in terms of pricing and equipment. If you read our most affordable Turbo petrol cars under Rs 15 lakh post, Kia was missing under Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) price bracket.

Now, for the first time, this turbo petrol engine is being offered under Rs 10 lakh in Sonet’s lineup. This is thanks to the new HTK 1.0L iMT variant priced at Rs 9.6 lakh (Ex-sh). Still no manual, though. Apart from the GTX trim we detailed previously, Kia is adding features list of other variants too.

According to Kia, HTX trim is now bestowed with a wireless phone charger, rear washer and wiper and diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. HTK+ and HTK (O) trims now gets rear washer and wiper too and ISOFIX mounts have been made standard across the trims. HTK+ gets added LED headlights.

Bringing more top-end features to lower trims is a good strategy and will wow buyers. Rivals for Sonet include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the likes.

Seltos Updated Again!

After updating Seltos with a new GTX trim level with trendy features like ADAS, ventilated front seats and 360-degree camera, Kia is offering more features with top-end GTX+ and X-Line trims. Said additions with GTX+ and X-Line trims is inclusion of Solar Glass. GTX+ solely gets white brake callipers at all four wheels.

As Seltos competes in India’s most over-crowded compact SUV segment, making it more attractive with a diverse portfolio certainly helps. Seltos rivals Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross along with upcoming Tata Curvv.

Statement from Kia India

??Commenting on the launches, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Constant evolution and customer centricity have been the key to Kia’s success in India. The product enhancements are part of the same strategy, offering our customers the latest technology, features, and best value for the money they spend.

The introduction of GTX trims will not only offer our customers the thrill of driving a GT line but also keep them abreast of the latest and best automotive innovations packed in a car. Other offerings like a turbo petrol Sonet under 10 Lakh and black-themed X-line are part of offering our customers the utmost choice so that they don’t have to compromise on their aspirations.”

