Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Brochure Leaks – Launch Soon

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition will be exclusive to the HTX trim – It is a limited edition variant with exterior and interior design updates

Kia marked its entry into the Indian automobile segment in August 2020 with the Seltos compact SUV. Company went on to introduce the Sonet sub-compact SIV in September 2020, Carnival luxury MPV in quick succession and marked the completion of 1 year of sales in August 2021.

Kia Sonet’s 1 year of success is marked by several milestones. It gained the title of being the segment leader in the first month of launch. Kia Sonet also recently reached the milestone of 1 lakh unit sales since launch.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Brochure

In addition to the sales milestone of 1 lakh, Sonet has also completed 1 year in India. In celebration of this event, Kia will soon be introducing the Sonet Anniversary Edition; details of which have leaked onto the web.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Brochure reveals that it will be offered in colour options of Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Silver Steel and Glacier White Pearl. It will be a limited edition model and will be sold for a limited period till March 2022.

Kia Sonet HTX AE will be manufactured along with the regular Sonet and will share some parts with the latter but with specifically designed elements on its exteriors and interiors. Leaked brochure show off its exteriors with Aurochs front skid plates with Tangerine Orange Accents, a special Anniversary Edition emblem and the Kia signature Tiger Nose Grille with matching Tangerine Orange accents.

Though restricted to some feature updates, customers will not be able to upgrade their HTX variants for the HTX AE at company dealerships. Dimensions of the HTX and KTX AE edition remain unchanged.

Boasting of an Aurochs design, it may be mentioned that Aurochs are also known as aurochsen, Urus or Ure, which is an extinct species of a large wild bull that was the inhabitant of Asia, Europe and North Africa. The exteriors of the Sonet AE resembles the same toughness. Interiors will also sport some design updates in matching Tangerine Orange colour scheme while engine specifications remain unchanged.

Engine Lineup

The engine lineup remains the same as the regular Sonet HTX variant. The 998 cc turbo petrol engine makes 120 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm torque at 1,500-6,000 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in 12.3 seconds while fuel consumption stands at 18.2 km/l. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed iMT and 7 speed DCT.

Kia Sonet AE also receives a 1493cc diesel engine mated to a 6 speed AT. This engine makes 115 hp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm with acceleration to 100 km/h in 11.8 seconds and fuel consumption at 19 km/l. The same diesel engine when mated to a 6 speed MT makes 100 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm with acceleration to 100 km/h in 12.3 seconds and fuel consumption going up to 24.1 km/l.