Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Launch Price Rs 10.8 L To Rs 11.9 L

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is limited in number and will be in production only till March 2022

Kia has had a stupendous run at the Indian market ever since it set foot with Seltos in August 2019. A year later, the South Korean brand introduced its little sibling Sonet in the country and was equally well-received in the auto market. After Seltos completed a year in the Indian market, Kia launched a limited-run Anniversary Edition of the SUV.

The carmaker has done a similar thing for Sonet by launching a limited-run Anniversary Edition of the subcompact SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Sonet completed its first year in the Indian market in September this year and the crossover also reached the coveted figure of 1 lakh sales volume earlier this month.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Prices Rs Ex-sh Petrol Turbo iMT INR 10,79,000 Petrol Turbo DCT INR 11,49,000 Diesel MT INR 11,09,000 Diesel AT INR 11,89,000

Updates in Anniversary Edition

Like Seltos, the Anniversary Edition of Sonet is based on the mid-spec HTX trim which will be sold for a limited period till March 2022. A few details of the upcoming limited edition model of Sonet were revealed through documents leaked online a few days earlier. Anniversary Edition of Sonet will be available in four colour options including Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Silver Steel and Glacier White Pearl.

This special edition model comes with some cosmetic enhancements over the standard HTX model which are mostly concentrated on the exterior of the car. These include Aurochs, a front skid plate with Tangerine Orange Accents and a special Anniversary Edition emblem. In addition, it receives a signature Tiger Nose grille of Kia with matching Tangerine Orange inserts.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition – Features on offer

There are some minor updates inside the cabin as well which match with the cosmetic embellishments of the exterior. That said, it gets the same set of features as the standard KTX trim of Sonet. These include creature comforts such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, digital driver’s display, etc.

Some other features on offer are Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, Multi-function Steering Wheel, cruise control and rear AC vents. Safety features on offer include dual airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, automatic headlamps and brake assist.

Engine, Transmission Options

Like Sonet HTX, the Anniversary Edition will be offered in two engine options- a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol motor. The former is available in two states of tunes- the first delivering 99 bhp and 250 Nm of torque when paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

When mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, this unit pushes out an additional 15 horses with the same torque figure. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill cranks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is available with either a 6-speed clutchless iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia’s success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers.”