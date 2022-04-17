Kia Sonet CNG Spied Testing For The First Time – Launch Soon

Kia is getting ready to launch their first ever factory-fitted CNG car later this year, in the form of Sonet CNG

Compared to petrol cars, CNG versions deliver a much lesser cost per km to the owner. Usually, it was the entry level cars like Alto, WagonR, Santro – which were offered with CNG option. Mileage is an important factor for most buyers in the entry level segment.

But with petrol prices on the rise, CNG will soon be offered in cars which are much above the entry segment. Maruti launched the CNG Dzire earlier this year. Next they are planning to launch CNG with Baleno, Swift and the upcoming 2022 Brezza.

Brezza was the top selling sub 4m SUV in the country until a few months ago. It was replaced from its No 1 position by Tata Nexon. With the help of CNG Brezza, Maruti aims to bring their sub-compact SUV back to the No 1 spot. Tata is also planning to launch Nexon CNG. They launched CNG versions of Tiago and Tigor earlier this year. Next up, they have plans to offer CNG Altroz as well as CNG Nexon.

Kia Sonet CNG Spied

Another sub 4m SUV that is getting ready for launch is Sonet CNG. It has been spied testing near the company plant by Varun Rattan. As can be seen in the spy photo above, the Sonet test mule is seen wearing an old Kia badge and CNG sticker on the rear windshield. It also has the CNG intake valve next to the petrol filling cap. On the C pillar is also a badge which confirms this is the CNG Sonet.

Kia Sonet CNG Specs

Also seen in the spy photo are the badges GT and T-GDi. Could this mean that Sonet CNG will be powered by the 1.0 liter 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine – and not the 1.2 liter naturally aspirated motor. Sonet 1.0 turbo petrol delivers 118 bhp power and 172 Nm torque via DCT gearbox. On board the CNG Sonet, expect the power and torque figures to be reduced.

In its current form, Sonet Turbo is not offered with manual transmission option. It is either offered with 6 speed IMT or 7 speed DCT. If Sonet CNG is indeed offered with a turbo petrol motor, expect it to get 6 speed manual transmission.

Kia Sonet CNG Variants, Prices

It will be interesting to see if Kia indeed launches the Sonet CNG with the top variant. Usually, car makers offer CNG cars with mid trims. But recently, Tata Motors changed the norm by offering Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG with top variants. Considering the demand is high, it will not be surprising to see Sonet getting the CNG option on the top trim as well.

Kia Sonet CNG prices are expected to be about Rs 70-90k more than the corresponding petrol variants. Top of the line Sonet CNG could touch the Rs 13 lakh ex-sh mark, which will be a little less than top of the line Sonet DCT automatic. It is also to be noted that Kia’s sister company, Hyundai is working on Venue facelift. It is very likely that the CNG Venue gets launched along with its facelift avatar later this year.