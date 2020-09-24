Kia Sonet GTX+ Diesel AT, Petrol DCT Price Revealed – Rs 12.89 L Ex Sh

A week after launching the Sonet, Kia Motor India has revealed prices of top of the line automatic GTX+ trim

The Kia Sonet has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakhs – making it the cheapest in segment. At the same time, today prices of top of the line GTX+ Sonet DCT Petrol and 6AT Diesel have been revealed. These are priced at Rs 12.89 lakhs ex-sh. This makes Sonet the most expensive car in the sub 4 meter crossover segment.

Kia Sonet Variants, Features And Dimensions

Kia Sonet is offered in two trim levels of Tech Line and GT Line and in 11 colour options. The Tech Line gets 5 variants of HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, but the GT Line gets a single GTX+ variant. The base HTE variant is priced at Rs.6.71 lakhs going up to Rs.12.89 lakhs for the top of the line GTX+ diesel auto and petrol dct variant. The Kia sonnet stands 3,995mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,642mm high. Its wheelbase measures 2,500mm and boot space is of 392 liter capacity. The fuel tank holds upto 45 liters.

Rivals

Kia Seltos is the company’s third offering after the Seltos and Carnival and it enters a highly competitive segment that includes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WRV, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Ford EcoSport. Below is the ex-sh price comparison of all small crossovers in the segment.

Segment-best and segment-first features

On board features, depending on variant, range from a signature tiger nose front grille, LED headlamps, projector fog lamps, LED tail lamps, 16 inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The interiors are well equipped with LED mood lighting, wireless charging, ventilated seats and a 12.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Kia’s signature UVO Connect technologies.

It also receives a 4.2 inch digital instrument cluster, D cut steering wheel, Bose 7 speaker sound system with sub-woofer and LED mood lights along with a Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection and sun-roof. Some of these features are first in segment.

Kia Sonet is being produced at the company’s Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, where the company states they are not facing any supply constraints and hence timely deliveries should not be an issue. The company also plans exports to over 70 markets which will include Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia. Exports to Nepal should start soon.