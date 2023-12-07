Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked – Diesel MT, Rear Disc Brake, Electric Seat, ADAS L1

As opposed to current model, Kia Sonet facelift brochure leaked, reveals multiple feature additions and most trim levels have enhanced features list

Within the sub 4m SUV space, there is a tough fight between contenders. OEMs are updating and facelifting their vehicles left and right. Tata Nexon was the latest launch in this segment. Kia Sonet facelift intends to steal Nexon’s thunder with revised features list. Kia Sonet facelift brochure has been leaked for the first time. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked

For the first time in this sub 4m SUV segment, Kia introduced multiple features. Some of them are ventilated seats, a large 10.2-inch touchscreen, front parking sensors and more. Keeping the trend of launching segment-first features, Kia Sonet facelift brings electric driver’s seat adjustment, which is a four-way adjust.

So, headrests seem to be manually adjustable. Also, traction modes with automatic variants have been introduced. These are on top of drive modes. Sonet facelift is bringing back manual variants with diesel engine variants. As revealed in our scoop, Seltos and Carens are likely to get diesel MT variants as well.

Apart from that, Kia is also offering rear disc brakes with higher trims, which is second to only Mahindra XUV300 that offers rear disc brakes as standard fitment. Like with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet’s ADAS suite meets Level 1 standards. So, there are 8 ADAS features on offer as opposed to 17 ADAS features on Seltos.

These 8 include Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. As seen in the leaked brochure revealed by YouTube channel Adi Zone, we can see the same trim levels retained – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ under Tech Line, GTX+ under GT Line and X Line.

Same state of tune for engines

Where engine and gearbox options are concerned, HTX trim is the absolut champ as it gets every option on the cards except for 1.2 Kappa petrol (marketed as Smartstream G1.2 by Kia). All three engines are in the same state of tune as well – G1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT), a 1.0L 3-cyl GDI turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 6iMT, 7DCT) and a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC).

There are still no manual options with top-spec GTX+ and X Line variants. Boot space has been reduced too. From 392L to 385L. Other notable feature addition that we could spot in the limited screenshots from Adi Zone video on YouTube was a 360-degree camera that Nissan Magnite introduced in this segment along with a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster that is similar to that of Seltos’.

The aforementioned traction modes are first in segment. These are Sand, Mud and Wet. Choosing each mode will alter traction control algorithms. Other attributes revealed in Kia Sonet facelift brochure are 15-inch wheel cover design along with three 16-inch alloy wheel designs depending on trims and new seat upholstery depending on trim levels.

There is a new colour addition with Sonet facelift too – Pewter Olive. If this colour ring a bell in your mind, this is a new shade that first debuted on Seltos facelift. In total, there are 8 monotone colours – Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blew and Clear White.

There are 2 dual-tone shades too – Intense Red and Glacier Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl roof. Only the top-spec X Line trim gets specific Xclusive Matte Graphite shade.