Kia Sonet Features Which Are Not Even Offered With Seltos

Kia Sonet receives a plethora of segment first features some of which have been borrowed from the Kia Seltos but some which sets the Sonet apart

Kia Motors is all set to launch its third offering in India today; called the Sonet. To be launched in the highly competitive sub 4 meter SUV segment, the Sonet follows that of the Seltos and Carnival. It will compete with the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

These are some of the best cars made in India, and two of them come with 5 star safety rating. Among them, they manage to generate sales of about 25k to 30k units a month. In such a fiercely competed segment, it will be difficult for any new entrant.

But seeing the response Kia Sonet has generated, it seems like tables have turned. It is some of the other cars in the segment which will find it difficult to generate their usual sales post Sonet launch. This is thanks to Sonet’s complete package of style, performance and features.

Talking about features, the Sonet is loaded to the gills. In fact, it has 3 features which are not even on offer with the bigger and more premium Kia, the Seltos. Below are some features which are not offered on Seltos, but are on offer with Sonet.

1. iMT – Intelligent Manual Transmission

iMT is a new kind of transmission for India. It was first launched on the Hyundai Venue last month, with the Sonet being the second car to get this feature. iMT is a 6 speed transmission which is just like manual transmission but without a clutch pedal. It offers the best of both, the comfort of an automatic and the driving experience of a manual. Yet not offered on the Kia Seltos, it may make its way into this SUV sometime in the future.

2. Remote Engine Start via Key

Kia Sonet will receive first in segment feature which will allow the owner to start the car remotely using the key. All you have to do is hold the button for a few seconds, and the car will start. Same thing to do in order to switch off the car. In addition to this, you can also control the AC inside the cabin remotely via the UVO connect feature.

Update – 2020 Kia Seltos updated version which was launched recently, comes with remote start feature, as shown in the video below.

3. Smart Auto Purifier with Virus Protection

Kia Motors has offered both the Seltos and Sonet with smart auto air purifier with touch operation. However, setting the Sonet apart from the Seltos is the fact that the Sonet receives virus protection with an inbuilt perfume feature. The virus protection system is the need of the hour during this coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. It will remain active the entire time that the car is in motion while the perfume feature can be activated via the touchscreen system.

The Kia Sonet will also sport a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and UVO connect with as many as 57 connected car features. Highlights include 7 speaker BOSE sound system with sub woofer, LED sound mood lamps, wireless phone charging and ventilated driver and co-passenger seats will also be a part of its interior makeup.

Kia Sonet will be launched in India in a few hours, on 18th September. It is a Made-in-India car, produced at the company’s Anantapur plant, in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from selling it in India, Kia Sonet will also be exported to 70 other countries. Price of Kia Sonet will be announced in a few hours, at around 12-30 pm India time.