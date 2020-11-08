Kia Sonet For Indonesia Is 125mm Longer Than Sonet In India – Launch 11th Nov

Kia Sonet is all set to be launched in Indonesia this week, on 11th November 2020

After the successful launch of Sonet in India, Kia is now launching the compact crossover in many markets across the globe. Exclusively made in India at the company’s plant in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh; Kia India has plans to export Sonet to about 70 countries around the world.

One of the first countries to get India-made Sonet is Indonesia, where launch is planned for this week, to be precise, on 11th November 2020. Ahead of launch, specs of the Kia Sonet for Indonesian market have been leaked (credit to indra_fathan).

Interestingly, Indonesia-spec Sonet is 125 mm longer than the India-spec Sonet. Length of Sonet in India is 3995mm whereas the same in Indonesia is 4120mm. This is not the first time that India-spec cars have been shorter while their international counterparts are longer. Other examples include Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, etc.

It is not clear if this added length has resulted in added interior or boot space to the Sonet in Indonesian market. We will get more details once the compact UV is launched there. Below are the detailed specs of Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue for Indonesia.

Engine Specs

For India, engine specifications on the Kia Sonet includes a 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 82 hp power and 114 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbocharged petrol engine makes 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed iMT or 7 speed twin clutch automatic gearbox options.

The Sonet also gets its power via a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel unit making 99 hp power and 240 Nm torque with two gearbox options of 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic. Engine specs for Indonesian Sonet will be revealed at launch.

Variants

Sonet, the third product from Kia Motors after the Seltos and Carnival, was launched in India on 18th September 2020 and marked its entry into a highly competitive sub 4 meter UV segment. The Sonet is available in two trim lines of Tech-Line with variants of HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ and the GT-Line with GTX+ variant. It comes in at an aggressive price between Rs.6.71-12.99 lakhs, ex-sh.

Set to add volumes to company sales in domestic market as well as exports, Kia Sonet is regaled for the wide array of variants, an instant appeal to a younger segment of buyers in the country and its attractive price tag. It is offered in two trims of Tech Line and GT Line and across 17 variants with two petrol and two diesel engine options and five transmissions.

Its outstanding demand has led the company to add a third shift to the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The plant is currently running in two shifts with production capacity of 2 lakh units per year. The added shift would push up production to 3 lakh units per year.