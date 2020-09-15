Kia Sonet HTK+ Mid Variant Arrives At Dealer Yard – Video Walkaround

Mid-spec Kia Sonet HTK+ is the only trim which will be offered with all engine and transmission options

All set to be launched this Friday, on 18th Sep 2020, new Kia Sonet has started arriving at dealer yards. These are not the test drive cars, which started arriving last month for dealer displays, but the actual customer cars – which will be delivered to respective owners, from later this week.

Almost all the details regarding the Kia Sonet is out in the public. What we don’t know are the official prices of Sonet as well as how the lower spec and mid spec variants will look in reality. Kia has already shared details about variants and its respective features. But they have only revealed the top spec GT Line and Tech Line variants till now.

One of the most talked about variant of Kia Sonet, is the HTK+. This is a mid-spec variant in the Tech Line trim. The reason it is one of the most talked about, is because it is loaded with all the essential features, comes with all engine and transmission options, and is a mid-spec variant; which means it will be aggressively priced.

Kia Sonet HTK+ Features

On the outside, this variant gets projector fog lamps, halogen headlamps with follow me home feature, front and rear skid plates, floating roof rails, shark fin antenna, ORVM with LED turn indicators, chrome radiator grille with diamond knurling pattern, 16 inch metallic silver wheels, etc.

On the inside, it will get all black finish, with black leather seats with white stitching, leather cover for steering wheel and gear knob, driver seat height adjust, keyless entry, power windows, automatic AC, rear defogger, rear parcel tray, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS tuning, compatibility with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, rear view camera with guidelines, driving rear view monitor, etc.

In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front disc brakes, emergency stop signal. With such huge list of features on offer, HTK+ will probably be one of the best-selling Sonet variants. Here is the first walkaround video of Sonet HTK+, thanks to Youtube channel Tushar Dhingra.

Kia Sonet HTK+ Engine Options

As mentioned earlier, Sonet HTK+ will be offered with all available engine and transmission options. This includes petrol 1.2 liter (83 PS / 115 Nm); petrol 1.0 liter turbo (120 PS / 172 Nm), 1.5 liter diesel in both tunes of 100 PS / 240 Nm as well as 115 PS / 250 Nm.

Transmission option on offer with the 1.2 P is only 5MT. On board the turbo petrol you have 6 iMT as well as 7 DCT. There is no manual on offer with petrol turbo in HTK+ trim, or in any other trim of Sonet. Diesel engine is offered with 6 MT as well as 6AT with the HTK+ trim. Prices of the HTK+ trim are expected to range from Rs 7.7 lakhs to Rs 10.5 lakhs, ex-sh.