Kia Sonet HTX DCT Petrol And HTX AT Diesel Launch Soon – Scoop

Along with new Sonet variants, some earlier ones have been discontinued

It is standard practise for carmakers to update their variant list in accordance with evolving market dynamics. Variants that have less demand may be discontinued whereas new variants are introduced based on customer feedback. In case of Kia Sonet, the discontinued variants include HTK Plus DCT 1.0 petrol and HTK Plus AT 1.5 diesel. These have been discontinued from mid of April.

Dealerships were informed earlier to not accept bookings for discontinued Sonet variants. Only bookings received till March 31, 2021 are eligible to get delivery of these variants. Similar updates are to be executed for the Seltos.

2021 Sonet new models – HTX 7DCT Petrol

As of now, 7DCT option is offered only with the HTK+ and GTX+ variants. Introduction of HTX 7DCT would benefit customers who wanted to buy DCT, but did not want the extra features on offer with higher variants. The most affordable Sonet DCT variant currently is the HTK Plus, priced at Rs 10.5 lakh, ex-sh.

Kia Sonet HTX DCT Petrol will sit between the HTK Plus and GTX Plus (Rs 12.9 lakh). Expect price of this new variant to be in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 11.5 lakh, ex-sh. It will be powered by the 1 liter turbo petrol engine.

Current HTX variants available with 1.0 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine offer a comprehensive range of features. Some key highlights include crown jewel LED headlamps, radiator grille in chrome finish, heartbeat LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, projector fog lamps, muscular silver skid plates, shark fin antenna, floating type roof rail, heartbeat LED tail lamps and electric sunroof.

Sonet HTX interiors have a beige and black colour theme. Other key features include semi leatherette seats with silver stitching, smart key, push button start, fully automatic air conditioner, and leatherette wrapped steering wheel, gear knob, and door trims. HTX variants come with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sonet HTX AT Diesel

Talking about 1.5 litre diesel variants, AT option is currently offered with only HTK+ and GTX+. As HTX has the perfect balance of features and pricing, addition of HTX AT diesel variant would be in line with customer needs and expectations. This new Sonet diesel variant will sit between the existing two automatic Sonet diesel variants.

The 1.5 litre diesel motor is currently offered with 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT transmission. The engine makes 100 ps / 240 Nm with the manual transmission and 115 ps and 250 Nm with 6-speed AT. It is expected that Kia will update the feature list for both new variants of Sonet. Exact details will be revealed at the time of launch.