Kia Sonet HTX Variant To Get Alloys, Traction Control – New Spy Shots

Kia’s new logo is expected to make its debut on the Sonet and Seltos on 27th April – first units of Sonet sporting the new logo have arrived at dealer yard

It was in January 2021 that Kia Motors had revealed its new corporate logo and brand’s new slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’. This new logo is now set for India launch. It has been designed to resemble a flowing handwritten signature, and will first make its way onto the Sonet and Seltos, embossed on the hood. The new Kia logo will also be seen on Kia’s upcoming midsize MPV, planned for launch by February 2022.

Kia Sonet HTX – New Variant

Along with the new logo, Kia Motor plans the launch of updated variants of the Sonet and Seltos. At the same time, some existing variants of the two SUVs will be discontinued. The new variants will include Kia Sonet HTX iMT petrol, HTX DCT petrol, HTX MT diesel and HTX AT diesel.

Kia Sonet HTX variants will be equipped with the dual tone alloys as well as traction control as standard. In addition, features like ESC, HAC, VSM, BA and Multi Drive Modes will be on offer with HTX DCT petrol.

Kia Sonet HTX DCT petrol variant will be positioned between HTK Plus and GTX Plus and is expected to be priced from Rs.11.0-11.50 lakhs. On the other hand the AT diesel option, which is currently offered on the HTK+ and GTX+ will now be offered on the new HTX as well.

Kia Seltos New Variants

Kia Seltos also gets two new variants that include iMT HTK+ and Turbo GTX(O) MT from later this month. Kia Seltos GTX (O) Turbo MT will be the new top of the line variant.

It will be seen with a panoramic sunroof as an added feature and expected to be priced between Rs.17-17.5 lakhs. The new variant will be powered by a 1.4 liter turbocharged, direct injection, petrol engine making 138 hp power and 242 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual or 7 speed dual clutch gearbox options.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

The company has also teased the Seltos Gravity Edition, which will launch on 27th April. It is also on sale in Korean markets where it receives some cosmetic upgrades with a chrome finished front grille with 3 dimensional design elements, new 18 inch alloy wheels, silver accents on ORVMs and a rear skid plate.

Seltos Gravity Edition could be powered with the existing engine lineup that include a 1.5 liter (113 hp) petrol engine, 1.5 liter (113hp) diesel and a 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine making 138 hp peak power. The engines will all get mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard along with automatic options.