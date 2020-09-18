Kia Sonet Launch Price Rs 6.71 L – Cheapest Sub 4 m UV in the Segment

After making its global debut in August, Kia Sonet has been launched today in the Indian market

The third product from Kia, Sonet has got off to a good start with more than 6,500 bookings received on first day itself. As Kia had started production several weeks in advance, deliveries will commence from today.

With 25k bookings confirmed since the order books opened, the company finds itself in an envious position. With 1k bookings per day on average since end of August 2020, Kia Motors India is a busybody. With estimated waiting period ranging from 4-9 weeks depending on variant, the company has begun a second shift so as to streamline logistics, and effectively reduce waiting period.

Highest booking is for GTX Plus variant, and second highest for iMT and diesel automatic variants. With first year sales target at 100k units for domestic market. Exports target is 50k per year. Below are the variant-wise prices of Kia Sonet, ex-sh.

Sonet design and features

Sonet comes across as a beautifully designed car with striking features such as tiger nose grille, crown jewel LED headlamps, heartbeat LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, crystal cut alloy wheels and dual muffler design. It also packs in a range of segment-first and best-in-segment features.

Some of these include Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system with LED sound mood lights, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart air purifier that removes bacteria & viruses, ventilated front seats, and 4.2 inch colour instrument cluster.

Sonet also has UVO connectivity suite that offers 57 internet connected smart features. Safety features include 6-airbags, ABS, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), front parking sensors and tire pressure monitoring system (first in segment).

Kia GT Line and Tech Line trims

Just like Seltos, Sonet is also being offered in GT Line and Tech Line trims. While the Tech Line carries a refined look, the GT Line is the sporty version of the SUV. The GT Line is distinguishable with its red accents that can be seen on the front grille, front and rear bumper, side skirt, alloy wheels, and front brake callipers. On the inside, the GT Line has red stitching, ‘GT Line’ badging and red ambient lighting.

In terms of performance, GT Line gets the powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 120 ps of max power and 172 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include 7-speed DCT and 6-speed iMT (first in segment). Tech Line variants will have the option of 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel motor. The petrol motor churns out 83 ps / 115 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel motor delivers 100 ps / 240 Nm when mated to a 6-speed manual and 115 ps / 250 Nm when coupled with a 6-speed AT transmission.

Kia Sonet Prices HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ 1.2 MT 6.71 7.59 8.45 – – – 1.0 iMT – – 9.49 9.99 11.65 11.99 1.0 7 DCT – – 10.49 – – – 1.5 MT 8.05 8.99 9.49 9.99 11.65 11.99 1.5 AT – – 10.39 – – –

Sonet’s launch creates new challenges for rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. Sonet will also compete with its sibling Hyundai Venue. Upcoming contenders include Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It appears that the compact SUV space is headed for a major showdown that will decide the winners and losers in the coming months. If we consider the entry level price, Sonet is the cheapest sub 4 m SUV.

Due to huge demand, waiting period for Sonet is currently in the range of 4 to 9 weeks. Kia is expected to optimize production in order to deliver as many cars as possible during the festive season. In the Indian subcontinent, buying a car / getting delivery of a car during the festive season is considered auspicious. Below are Kia Sonet Prices vs Rival SUV prices, in Rs lakhs, ex-sh.