Kia Sonet New Logo Variants Start Arriving At Dealer – First Spy Shots

Kia Sonet and Seltos with new logo will be launched in India later this month

Kia Sonet became the highest-selling subcompact SUV in India in the very first month it got launched. Even today, few months after launch, it is among the top selling cars in the segment. It is one of the most premium and feature-loaded crossovers in its segment.

At the time of its launch, the Korean carmaker had announced that Sonet has been made in India for the world. True to their word, Sonet is now exported from India to many countries. From Middle Eastern countries to Southeast Asian nations, India-made Sonet is now on sale in multiple markets around the globe. Recently a new 7 seater variant of Sonet was unveiled in Indonesia.

Sonet Update For India

Later this month, Kia India will launch updated Sonet and Seltos in India. One of the biggest updates will be the addition of New Kia logo, which was globally unveiled earlier this year. The first units of Kia Sonet with new logo have started arriving at dealerships in India. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Vishnu AV, who shared these on Rushlane Spylane.

There is also a minor variant shuffle. Earlier this month, Kia India revealed to dealers that they are going to discontinue HTK+ DCT Turbo Petrol and HTK Plus AT Diesel. Instead, they will launch HTX DCT petrol and HTX AT Diesel.

Features on offer

There is not going to be any major changes on the feature list. Coming to its equipment, some of the feature highlights of Sonet include a wireless phone charger, a 7-speaker Bose stereo system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, connected car tech and engine start-stop button.

The subcompact UV is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. In terms of safety, features included are six airbags, ABS with EBD, front & rear parking sensors, traction control, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start assist and more.

New Seltos

On 27th April, Kia India is expected to launch the new Sonet as well as Seltos. Both these cars will be equipped with new logo of Kia. The new Kia logo will be seen on the exteriors, wheel caps, interiors, steering wheel, etc.

Like Sonet, Seltos will also get new variants. This will be in the form of Seltos iMT and new Gravity Edition. A new top variant GTX (O) MT petrol will also be launched. It will get panoramic sunroof, instead of the smaller sunroof which is currently on offer.