Kia Sonet, Seltos With New Logo Launch Soon – Digital Renders

Kia India will be updating all their cars with new logo in the coming weeks

Aiming to fulfil its global ambitions and create sustainable mobility solutions, Kia has unveiled a new brand strategy and its plans for the future. The company’s new logo and brand slogan are part of that transformation. Company name has also been shortened from Kia Motors Corporation to just ‘Kia’.

Introduction of new logo for Seltos, Sonet

While the current logo is quite elegant, its replacement comes across as a lot more trendy and futuristic. The new logo has sharper, interconnected elements that are visually more appealing. It’s no longer just a name with three letters.

The new logo matches Kia’s confidence and capabilities to dominate the global car market in the coming years. The new logo will also be suitable for the company’s next-gen electric vehicles. Kia has plans to launch seven battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2027.

For folks who are keen to see the new Kia logo in India, the wait will be a few weeks more. Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation has confirmed that the slick new logo will be introduced in India by mid-2021. It will be available on Kia’s bestsellers Seltos and Sonet.

In line with the new brand strategy, Kia’s dealerships will also undergo a significant transformation. The dealership experience will also be enhanced to match global trends.

Kia’s vision for the future

As EVs gain momentum, Kia will ensure that it has the right products to offer to its customers. Kia will be launching a range of electric SUVs, MPVs and passenger vehicles by 2027. The company’s first next-generation BEV is expected to be unveiled this month. It will have a crossover-inspired design and equipped with new E-GMP technology.

It will have a range of more than 500 km and come with a high-speed charger that can charge the vehicle in under 20 minutes. By 2025, Kia aims to achieve 6.6% share in global BEV market. It has set targets to sell 500,000 BEVs by 2026.

In other plans, Kia will step up focus on developing Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs). Meant for corporate customers, PBVs are customized units that are designed to meet specific mobility needs. With rapid growth in areas like e-commerce and car-sharing services, demand for PBVs is expected to increase significantly over the next decade.

Kia will be targeting business diversification as well, wherein it has plans to provide eco-friendly mobility services. It will include a combination of electric vehicles and autonomous driving tech. These services will be offered in key cities across the globe. Kia has said that it will continue to increase its reliance on renewable energy and recyclable materials to meet the needs of sustainable manufacturing.