Kia Sonet New Prices Post GST – Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh Cut

Kia India has revised the prices of its popular sub 4m SUV, the Kia Sonet, in line with the Government’s new GST reforms. The update has resulted in a significant reduction across all three engine options — 1.5-litre diesel, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol — making the Sonet more attractive and accessible for buyers.

With cuts ranging between Rs 69,700 and Rs 1.64 lakh, the Sonet is now positioned more competitively in the crowded sub-4m SUV space, where it rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

Kia Sonet Diesel 1.5 – Biggest Price Drop

The diesel-powered Sonet benefits the most from GST rationalisation. Variants have seen cuts ranging from Rs 1.01 lakh to Rs 1.64 lakh. This adjustment makes the diesel Sonet one of the most value-packed offerings in the segment, especially for buyers seeking efficiency and long-distance usability.

– The base HTE(O) 6MT is now priced at Rs 8.98 lakh compared to the earlier Rs 9.99 lakh.

– The top-end GTX+ DT 6AT has dropped from Rs 15.73 lakh to Rs 14.09 lakh, marking the biggest reduction in the diesel lineup.

Kia Sonet Turbo Petrol 1.0 – Price Cut Up to Rs 1.34 Lakh

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants have also received notable price cuts, ranging from Rs 86,700 to Rs 1.34 lakh. This makes the turbo-petrol Sonet a more affordable choice for those who want a balance of performance and everyday practicality.

– The base HTK 6iMT now starts at Rs 8.79 lakh, down from Rs 9.65 lakh.

– The premium X Line DCT, previously priced at Rs 14.99 lakh, is now available at Rs 13.65 lakh.

Kia Sonet Petrol 1.2 – Entry-Level Variants More Accessible

The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol variants, which serve as the most affordable entry point to the Sonet lineup, have seen cuts between Rs 69,763 and Rs 94,626. This significant correction makes the Sonet’s base trims far more attractive for first-time SUV buyers who were earlier priced out of the segment.

– The base HTE variant now starts at just Rs 7.30 lakh, down from Rs 7.99 lakh.

– The higher HTK+(O) variant is now priced at Rs 9.59 lakh, compared to Rs 10.53 lakh earlier.

With these new prices, Kia has repositioned the Sonet to appeal to a wider audience. The sub-4m SUV market is one of the most competitive spaces in India, and price plays a critical role in buyer decisions. The revised prices bring the Sonet’s entry-level variants closer to premium hatchback territory, while its top trims now offer better value when compared to rival sub 4m SUVs. This move could give Kia an edge in attracting more volumes, especially in price-conscious Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.