Kia Sonet Delivery Taken By A Human Robot In Kerala – First Of Its Kind

Kia Motors has had a stupendous run at the Indian market ever since its market debut in August last year

The previous month turned out to be sweet for almost all OEMs especially Kia Motors after it posted its highest monthly sales ever since it made its debut in the Indian market. It is now the fourth largest auto manufacturer in the passenger vehicle segment in India.

Kia has raced past 1.5 lakh cumulative sales last month. What makes this figure seem even more monumental that this figure was achieved within fifteen months of the brand’s first car sold in India.

Kia Sonet First Of Its Kind Delivery

Even then Seltos continues to manage a strong fan base in this space and continuously posts a healthy sales volume every month. What has helped Kia achieve this figure in such a short time is the introduction of the brand’s subcompact SUV Sonet a couple of months back. The Sonet, like its older sibling, created a huge buzz in the Indian automotive market at the time of its launch.

Now, Incheon Kia, authorized company dealer based in Kerala, has delivered brand new Sonet to their customer in a rather unique manner. In fact, this is first of its kind delivery of Sonet, where a human robot is taking delivery of Kia Sonet. Watch the video below.

Called Sayabot, this robot took delivery of Sonet on behalf of Mr Jayakrishnan, CEO of Asimov Robotics, based in Kochi, Kerala. The idea behind a robot taking delivery of a brand new car is to showcase the use of human robots inside a car dealership, especially during the ongoing pandemic. The robots can help in sales and marketing as well as checking temperature, dispensing sanitizer, etc.

How Kia sales have panned out so far?

In October 2020, both Sonet and Seltos collectively crossed the 20,000 sales mark and were the second best-selling products in their respective segments. Till October 2020, Kia has cumulatively sold 153,159 units. Out of these, Seltos has accounted for the lion’s share of 127,613 units which is 83.3 percent of the total sales.

In barely two months of sales, Sonet has raked in 20,987 units and contributed 13.7 percent of the total sales. The other product in Kia’s India portfolio is the luxury MPV Carnival which accounted for 4,559 units since its launch in January this year. Being a CBU product it has only contributed 3 percent of the total sales.

Kia Motor’s India Global Share

Not only in domestic sales but Kia has outshone many others in exports as well. The company now stands at the fifth position of the highest passenger vehicle exporters. The Korean brand’s Indian arm has also made a notable contribution to the manufacturer’s global sales. Out of 2,65,714 units sold globally in October this year, India accounted for 21,021 units which is over 7.9 percent of the global sales.

Kia Motors is expected to continue its dream run in India for a while as it has already received over 50,000 bookings for the Sonet in just two months. To rev up the sales further, Kia has launched a special Anniversary Edition of Kia Seltos last month on the occasion of completing one year in the Indian market.