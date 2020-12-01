Kia Sonet Beats Brezza, Venue – Becomes No 1 In Compact SUV Sales Nov 2020

Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carnival wholesales in November 2020

Kia Sonet dominates the compact segment. It’s performance has helped Kia Motors India continue its strong sales momentum in November 2020 at 50 percent Y-o-Y growth. The manufacturer sold 21,022 units last month. Of this, Kia Sonet sales stands at 11,417 units, and Kia Seltos at 9,205. That puts Carnival sales at a comfortable 400 units. Kia Seltos sales fell 34.27 percent from 14,005 units sold in November 2019.

Kia Sonet leads the compact segment, a category with great potential, and one that has largely been a benevolent one for most manufacturers. With a plethora of products, the segment is a closely competed one, and staying on top is on everyone’s mind.

Sonet has beaten the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc to take the No 1 title in the segment. For Kia, Sonet is only its third product in the country. The recent launch was timed well and introduced just in time for the 2020 festive season.

Kia Motors sales growth

Its performance not only bolsters Kia’s quest for overall growth but has done wonders for the segment by boosting overall numbers by more than 10k units. Kia Sonet isn’t the only newbie in the segment. Nissan Magnite is soon to be launched, following which Renault Kiger will make an entry. Kia Sonet shares much with Hyundai Venue, another top seller that helps Hyundai maintain its lead as a top seller in India.

With three gallant entries across segments, Kia Motors India got down to business from the word go, and there’s no doubt it’s vying for third spot among top auto manufacturers here. A title that only just seems to elude it momentarily. Having taken the industry by storm, and infused life into it, Kia already finds itself to be a regular mention in the top 5 automakers list.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety.”

Kia Motors India as a top manufacturer

Market uncertainty is the new normal under the grip of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, overall consumer sentiment is heartening. Kia Motors India expects market sentiment to improve further in the months to come, and the company is confident about continuing its positive momentum.

Sales stability propels Kia’s quest to increase its growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a top car manufacturer in India. And why not. The company retails two of the best performing UVs in the Indian market. Since business restarted in May 2020, Kia has posted consistent and constant growth. The company is well-equipped to bring in more and more customers into its fold. Production is uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant and is well planned to meet market demand.