Kia Sonet, Seltos Get New Service Packages To Improve After Sales

Kia Motors India presents Diwali Delight service initiatives that embraces current contactless criteria

This festive season sees Kia Motors Corporation enhance its contactless, paperless aftersales and personalized vehicle service ownership experience. The process runs smoothly on the back of ‘Advanced Pick and Drop’ service for safety and, live vehicle tracking.

‘My Convenience’ service entails personalized vehicle maintenance. Both initiatives helps revise after-sales experience through personalizing and digitizing. These new additions are valid on all Kia cars on sale in India. These includes Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer said, “In this unprecedented time, customer safety is an utmost priority and we are proud to be the first OEM in India to introduce a complete contactless, paperless aftersales process. This Diwali, given our customer-centricity, we wanted to gift our customers a contactless, safe aftersales experience while addressing the current market gap.”

Advanced Pick and Drop programme

Inspired by the ‘Untact’ concept based on ‘without direct contact’, Advanced Pick and Drop programme includes vehicle pick-up and drop service without contact. Service details include use of protective seat cover for driver, and protection kit.

Driver documents including company ID and visiting card is shared with customers prior to pick-up. Pick and drop process is app-based. Customers will stay apprised about process completion through SMS alerts at different stages. Map-based live vehicle tracking on the phone for every scheduled vehicle pick-up or drop will ensure customer peace of mind.

Kia ‘My Convenience’

‘My Convenience’ aftersales initiative lets customers personalise service packages as per need. The process comes with inflation protection for transparency and flexibility. Customer s can make two choices – Pre-Paid Maintenance (PPM) and Care Pack (Car Care Services) as per specific requirements. PPM includes Kia Genuine Parts, Oils & Labour services as per recommended periodic maintenance schedule and is based on vehicle age and mileage.

Customers can avail of complimentary services like wheel alignment, balancing and tyre rotation once a year based on package. The for PPM packages range from 2 Years / 20,000 Kms; 3 Years / 30,000 Kms; 4 Years / 40,000 Kms; and 5 Years / 50,000 Kms.

Care Pack (Care Care Services) is tasked with personalised needs. One can choose from four packages Preventive Care includes underbody coating and rodent repellent; Fresh Care includes interior, and exterior enrichment; AC Care includes disinfecting and AC evaporator cleaning. Hygiene Care entails fumigation and carbon air filter enhancement. In addition, a complimentary alloy/wheel care service and additional 10 percent discount for other car care services is on offer. The offer has to be availed during programme duration.

To avail the programme, customers need to follow a simple outlined process. Purchase window to avail the programme is open for anytime up to 1 year/10,000 Kms for any Kia vehicle.