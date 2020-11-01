Kia Sonet, Seltos SUV Sales In Oct 2020 Nears 21k – Grows 63%

Kia Motors India has posted their highest ever monthly sales in Oct 2020

At this point in time, Kia Motors India can do no wrong. While there’s no reason they wouldn’t be eyeing a spot on the podium, the manufacturer is still not there yet. That would be a bit like a fairytale with Kia Motors India growing to be the third biggest manufacturer in India, just behind Hyundai India that sits comfortably in second spot.

While they aren’t there yet, ether’s no doubt they’ve got their sight set on bigger things. Retail sales for October 2020 are reported at 21,021 units at 63.53 percent growth, up from 12,854 units in October 2019. At the time, the manufacturer only sold Kia Seltos, which draws closely from Hyundai Creta. This is the highest ever monthly sales reported by Kia in India, till date.

Earlier this year, Kia Carnival was launched during Auto Expo 2020. In the grand scheme of things, the extravaganza is meant for a select few. But all eyes were on the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Sonet Sets Record

With Covid-19 pandemic related business disruptions, launching a major product would have had its own challenges and now that it’s here, Sonet has wasted no time in doing what it’s supposed to. Kia Motors India has already confirmed 50k domestic bookings for it. And this in only 2 months. Kia Sonet of course draws from Hyundai Venue. In fact, Hyundai India too has done brilliantly in October 2020 having reported all time high domestic sales of 56,605 units.

Last month too, Kia sales were at a high point of 18,676 units. MoM sales gain is reported at 12.55 percent at volume gain of 2,345 units. YoY volume gain is reported at 8,167 units. Majority of Kia sales are thanks to Sonet and Seltos, while about 200-300 sales are from Carnival MPV.

Kia in Demand

Kia Motors India is primarily present in affordable mass market segments at present with a preference for what has now come to be known as small utility vehicles. With growth analysis charts in recent years marking up the potential of these segments, it’s no surprise that Kia is building a strong base on what is in demand.

For the most part, October 2020 has been a month of improved sales for manufacturers. The ongoing festive season has year after year brought cheer to manufacturers owing to planned purchases during this period. Kia Motors India timed its Sonet launch brilliantly to ensure it’s available for all to test drive just in time for the ongoing festive season.

Interestingly, the competition between Kia and Hyundai is quite heightened; where sales of Venue and Sonet, as well as Creta and Seltos are concerned. And all 4 cars are selling well currently vying for top spot in respective segments. In addition, Seltos has already become India’s No 2 exported car while Sonet exports have also started.

As Kia India closes out 2020 basis its first two cars for all, November 2020 sales too is projected to be upbeat as the ongoing festive season continues to draw in new car potential owners. Kia Sonet bookings that will be dispatched over the next few months will ensure monthly sales continues to keep everyone on their toes.