Kia Sonet SUV production variant to debut on 7th Aug – Launch soon after

The Kia Sonet subcompact crossover was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 as a concept

It is not news that Kia Motors India is working on an all-new subcompact or sub-four-metre crossover (commonly referred to as “compact SUV”) to take on the popular names in the segment. Sharing its roots with the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will be making its global debut in India next month.

After making its global debut in India as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, the production ready variant will also make its global debut in India. This shows how important the SUV market in India is for Kia. The brand has already tasted huge sales success with their first launch – Seltos.

Ever since the upcoming Kia Sonet made its debut as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 (in early February), the Indian market saw good potential in the product. Of course, being a concept, the Kia Sonet was in its best and unrealistic attire at the biennial automotive show. The aesthetics would tone down significantly upon reaching production.

We have shared multiple spy images of the upcoming Kia Sonet over the months. However, there was a delay in between since India went on a nationwide shutdown for almost two months. As ‘lockdown 4.0’ allowed automotive facilities in green and orange zones to operate in a controlled environment, manufacturers resumed their product development processes that primarily include prototype testing.

The Kia Sonet would most likely borrow its BS6 power plants in identical states of tune as in the Hyundai Venue. Choices include a 82bhp/114Nm 1.2-litre NA petrol, 118bhp/172Nm 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 99bhp/240Nm diesel motors. The turbo petrol unit would be available with a 7-speed DCT automatic. Sonet petrol turbo variant will get iMT, which was recently launched with Hyundai Venue.

Rumours suggest that the Sonet would pack features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, sunroof, ambient illumination, UVO connectivity, full-LED headlamps, etc., in its highest trim. Expected to launch sometime ahead of the festive season, Sonet ex-showroom prices are expected to start at around Rs 7 lakh.

Kia Motors India has already made a strong statement on the Indian market by proving that a newcomer can offer class-leading products and services. The Seltos mid-size crossover became a runaway success amid a rather slow market situation in 2019 while the Carnival luxury minivan marked an ideal midpoint between the Toyota Innova Crysta and something like a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Source