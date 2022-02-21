Kia Sonet To Get 6 Airbags As Standard – New Blue Colour (Scoop)

Kia Seltos will also be updated in similar fashion – It will also get an iMT gearbox option with the 1.5-litre diesel engine

Kia has been constantly providing small updates to its lineup by adding some features or revising the variants on offer on all models. This primarily has to do with keeping customer demands in mind which has allowed Kia to stay competitive in the market and enjoy a sizable market share in India.

The Korean carmaker will now be making minor updates to its SUV lineup comprising Seltos and Sonet. Both compact and subcompact SUVs will be undergoing minute updates next month. As per our sources, these updates will be in regards to its features and colour options.

Kia Sonet 6 Airbags Standard

For starters, both Seltos and Sonet will receive safety features such as six airbags as standard fitment across the lineup. This additional tech is expected to be available with a price hike on both models. In addition to 6 airbags, both SUVs will also receive a new blue colour scheme as an option that was recently seen in the newly launched Carens.

Govt of India has already announced their vision to make six airbags as a standard fitment in all cars with up to 8 seats. Kia India is likely to become the first car maker in the country to make all their cars offered with 6 airbags as standard.

Seltos will also receive a diesel iMT variant which is likely to be based on the mid-spec HTK Plus trim. The clutchless iMT automated manual gearbox is currently available with the turbo petrol engine options on both SUV models. It is the first time that the gearbox will be mated to diesel engine options.

In Seltos, this unit is offered in a single state of tune dishing out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Whereas in Sonet, the oil burner is available in two states of tune- 99 bhp and 240 Nm with a manual gearbox; and 114 bhp and 250 Nm with an automatic transmission.

2022 Seltos Facelift

These updates are not part of a facelift and are just regular revisions in the lineup. Kia will be providing a comprehensive mid-cycle update to Seltos which is expected to hit the Indian market later this year, around June probably. The facelifted iteration will receive significant updates, especially in its styling.

The new Seltos facelift will flaunt a heavily updated exterior design that will be in line with the Korean carmaker’s current design philosophy “Opposites United”. This design template has already been seen in the recently launched Kia models- Carens and the new-gen Sportage. The updated design would majorly involve a heavily reworked front face featuring a new grille and split headlamp setup.

Changes are expected inside the cabin with new features, fabric, colours, etc. The Korean carmaker will also add a panoramic sunroof to the features list. Powertrain options are most likely to remain identical with three engines- two petrol units and one diesel unit, which will be offered with multiple gearbox options.