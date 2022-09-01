Kia Sonet X Line Launch Price Rs 13.39 L – Rs 20k More Than GTX+

Similar to the strategy followed with Hyundai’s N-Line models, Kia has X-Line variants to achieve a sportier look and feel

After launching Seltos X-Line last year in September, Kia has now launched X-Line version of its popular Sonet sub-compact SUV. As has been the case with other X-Line models, Sonet X-Line will primarily focus on visual updates across exteriors and interiors. New Kia Sonet X-Line is positioned as the top-spec variant. It will sit above GTX+ and get the full list of features. This is the same approach, as implemented in case of Seltos X-Line.

Price of new Kia Sonet X Line Petrol 7 DCT version is Rs 13.39 lakh and that of Kia Sonet X Line Diesel 6 AT variant is Rs 13.99 lakh. In comparison, top of the line Kia Sonet GTX+ Petrol DCT is priced at Rs 13.19 lakh and Diesel GTX Plus Sonet is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh. This makes the new X-Line variants Rs 20k more expensive. All prices are ex-sh.

Kia Sonet X-Line features

While equipment list may have a greater role to play in customer purchase decisions, it’s also true that many customers prefer a certain level of exclusivity. That’s exactly where Sonet X-Line becomes relevant. Sonet X-Line will be getting a Matte Graphite colour shade, which will ensure a more intense character for the SUV. It will have powerful vibes in comparison to existing glossy colour options available with Sonet such as red, imperial blue, gravity grey, aurora black, sparkling silver and glacier white.

A matte exterior shade works as the perfect background for piano black and red highlights used for X-Line models. The combo helps create an exciting contrast, which is a real treat for the eyes. While Sonet already has a sporty profile, overall look and feel will be significantly enhanced with X-Line variant.

Piano black accents will be applied on front grille, fog lamp housing, front and rear skid plate, ORVMs, shark fin antenna, tailgate and dual exhaust muffler. Further enhancing the SUV’s profile will be red elements on the grille, bumpers and alloy wheels. On the inside, Sonet X-Line will have a dark theme with luxurious vibes. X-Line badging will be there on the driver and front passenger seat. Other key features include leather wrapped steering wheel and leatherette seats in quilted pattern.

In addition to the first in segment Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior Colour, Xclusive Splendid Sage Dual Tone Interior and Xclusive Crystal Cut Alloys with Black High Gloss (R16 – 40.64 cm), Sonet X-Line gets below upgrades over GTX+ ;

Kia Signature Tiger nose grill – Black High Gloss

Xclusive Diamond knurling pattern – Piano Black

Xclusive Turbo Shaped Masculine piano black Front skid plates with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Dark chrome Fog lamp garnish

Xclusive Piano Black Outside mirror LED turn signal

Side door Dark Hyper Metal garnish

Silver brake callipers

Shark Fin Antenna – Matte graphite

X-Line Emblem

Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plate with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design

Leatherette Sports Seats with Orange Stitching & X-Line logo

Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Orange Stitching & Sonet logo

Xclusive Premium Black headliner

Sonet X-Line specs

Engine options for Sonet X-Line will include the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The turbo petrol motor generates 120 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. While this engine has transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT for regular variants, Sonet X-Line will get only 7DCT option.

In case of diesel unit, performance numbers for 6AT variants are 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. Sonet-X-Line 1.5 diesel will not get 6MT option. In terms of competition, Sonet X-Line will rival the likes of Tata Nexon Dark Edition and upcoming Hyundai Venue N-Line variant. Regular Sonet variants compete with the likes of Brezza, Nexon, Venue, XUV300 and Urban Cruiser.