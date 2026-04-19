Kia Sorento Hybrid Starts Road Test In India – Launch Likely End 2026

Kia Sorento has been spotted testing on public roads in India for the first time, marking a significant development in the SUV’s India journey. Earlier sightings were limited to a static unit parked inside a building, but the latest spy shots confirm that road testing has officially begun, indicating that development is progressing rapidly ahead of launch.

The test mule seen on highways was heavily camouflaged, but its proportions and stance clearly reveal that this is Sorento. This also strengthens expectations that Kia is preparing the premium three-row SUV for a launch in the near future.

Familiar Design, Road Presence Evident

Despite the heavy camouflage, Sorento’s upright silhouette and large footprint are clearly visible. The SUV retains its boxy proportions, tall stance and long wheelbase, all of which contribute to a strong road presence.

From the side, the test mule shows large alloy wheels and thick body cladding, while the rear section appears wide and upright. Tail lamp details remain hidden, but their shape suggests updated LED internals, similar to the global facelift model. Compared to the earlier indoor sighting, this real-world test confirms that Kia is fine-tuning the SUV for Indian conditions.

Premium 3-Row SUV Positioning

Once launched, Sorento will sit above Seltos and Carens in Kia’s India lineup. Globally, it is positioned as a premium family SUV, offering three-row seating and a strong focus on comfort, space and technology. With a length of around 4.8 metres, Sorento will enter the segment currently dominated by models like Toyota Innova Hycross, while also offering a more SUV-like stance compared to MPV-based rivals.

Hybrid Powertrain Likely

One of the biggest highlights of Sorento for India is expected to be its hybrid powertrain. Earlier spy details, including a rotary gear selector, hint that the test unit could be a hybrid variant. Globally, Sorento is offered with multiple powertrain options, including petrol, turbo petrol and hybrid setups.

For India, Kia is likely to prioritise strong hybrid variants, aligning with the growing demand for fuel-efficient premium SUVs. A petrol-only version may also be offered, while diesel seems unlikely at this stage.

Made-In-India Strategy

Unlike the Carnival, which is assembled via CKD route, Sorento is expected to be manufactured in India at Kia’s Anantapur facility. This localisation strategy could help Kia price the SUV competitively, possibly in the Rs 30–40 lakh range. Local production also opens up possibilities for exports, making Sorento an important global product from India.

With road testing now underway, Kia Sorento’s India launch is likely to happen within the next year. The move reflects Kia’s intent to strengthen its presence in the premium SUV segment with a product that combines size, hybrid tech and strong road presence. As testing progresses, more details about design, features and powertrain options are expected to emerge in the coming months.

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