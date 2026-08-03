Kia Sorento Hybrid Teased Ahead Of India Launch – Pre-Bookings Now Open

Kia India has officially teased the all-new Sorento, confirming the premium SUV’s arrival in the Indian market. The teaser also marks an important milestone for the brand, as the Sorento will become Kia India’s first hybrid SUV. Alongside the teaser, the company has also announced that official pre-bookings are now open ahead of the SUV’s launch.

While Kia has not yet revealed detailed specifications, the Sorento is expected to be positioned as the brand’s flagship ICE SUV in India, sitting above Seltos. The SUV is also expected to be locally assembled, helping Kia price it competitively in the premium three-row SUV segment.

First glimpse of the India-spec Sorento

The teaser reveals the Sorento’s upright stance and bold proportions while showcasing its distinctive lighting signature. The front fascia features vertically stacked lighting elements paired with slim LED DRLs that extend towards the centre, giving the SUV a modern and premium appearance. The teaser also hints at a wide stance and strong shoulder lines, in line with Kia’s latest global design language. Kia has not shared any technical details yet, stating that more information will be announced closer to launch.

What to expect from Kia’s first hybrid SUV

Although official India specifications are still under wraps, test mules spotted in the country and the global-spec model provide a good indication of what buyers can expect. The Sorento measures 4,815 mm in length, making it larger than rivals such as Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron. For India, the SUV is expected to be offered with a three-row cabin, likely in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

The premium interior is expected to feature twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, 360-degree camera, head-up display, electronic parking brake, rotary gear selector and Level 2 ADAS.

Power is expected to come from a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain, making the Sorento Kia India’s first hybrid model. In international markets, this setup develops 238 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Kia is yet to confirm whether the India-spec SUV will be offered with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Expected launch and rivals

With official pre-bookings now open, the Sorento is expected to launch ahead of Diwali festive season. Pricing is expected to start at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), although Kia is yet to announce official figures. Once launched, the Sorento will take on premium three-row SUVs such as Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron. It will also attract those who are planning to buy top variants of Innova Hycross.

Sorento’s arrival represents another significant step in Kia India’s premium expansion strategy. After strengthening its mass-market portfolio with models like Seltos, Sonet, Syros and Carens Clavis, the company is now preparing to enter the premium hybrid SUV space with one of its most successful global nameplates. The launch of Sorento is expected to give Kia a stronger foothold in the premium SUV space, contributing to higher sales in the coming months.