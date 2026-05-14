Kia Sorento Spied Testing Again – Rivals Kodiaq, Tayron, Fortuner, Majestor

Kia India is keen on expanding its ICE portfolio in the country. Currently, Kia’s flagship SUV in India is Seltos, which may change soon as the company has begun road testing Sorento in the country. First set of road test spy shots came in April 2026 and the Kia Sorento has been spied testing on public roads again. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Sorento Spied Testing Again

When launched, Kia Sorento will lock horns with larger monocoque 7-seater SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian and the likes. In terms of price, Kia Sorento also needs to take on traditional ladder-frame SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor, which is expected to launch soon.

These latest spy shots were posted by Moto$apien in one of Team-BHP threads and mentioned that it was spied on NH-8 Delhi. This particular test mule had red temporary registration plates from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTP in Pune city, Maharashtra. These spy shots show the upcoming Sorento from the front and rear.

It was donning camouflage across its length, leaving little to imagination. However, Sorento’s stance, silhouette and road presence is unmistakable. It will get large Tiger Nose grille, conventional door handles, large 19-inch alloys with 235-section tyres (suggested by first set of spy shots in India in a parking lot) striking headlight and tail light signature and more.

What to expect?

Dimensionally, Kia Sorento measures 4,815 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,700 mm in height and has a 2,815 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is around 175 mm globally, which could change for India-specific model. When launched, Kia Sorento will the brand’s first three-row SUV in India.

Inside, Kia Sorento in India could offer both 2+2+2 with captain seats or 2+3+2 with bench seating layouts, a well laid-out dashboard and centre console, soft touch materials for premium vibe, Bose premium audio system, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, electronic parking brake and more. Level-2 ADAS with a multitude of autonomous features will be present too.

Kia Sorento launch is speculated to happen in 2026 with a strong push towards electrified powertrains. In that direction, we can expect India-spec Kia Sorento to come with either a self-charging hybrid with electric propulsion or the full-fat plug-in Hybrid powertrain setup. Probability of a pure petrol engine is lower and Diesel is lower still.

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