Kia Sorento SUV Interiors Spied – 2nd Row Captain Seats, Ventilated, Bose Speakers

New Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV spy shots reveal premium cabin, ventilated second-row seats, Bose audio and curved dual-screen setup

Upcoming Kia Sorento hybrid SUV interiors has now been spotted undisguised in India, revealing its India-spec features list in much greater detail. The latest spy shots, captured by automotive enthusiast Abhiroop at a public parking space in Belur, provide the clearest look yet at the India-spec Sorento’s premium cabin and feature list.

Premium dual-tone cabin with feature-packed interior

The spy shots reveal a dual-tone Black and Brown leather interior, lending the cabin an upmarket appearance. Soft-touch leatherette inserts extend across the dashboard and door panels, while satin-finished metallic interior door handles further elevate the premium feel.

One of the biggest highlights is the curved panoramic display, which integrates both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen into a single housing. The layout is similar to Kia’s latest global models and gives the dashboard a modern, minimalist appearance.

The multifunction steering wheel comes equipped with paddle shifters finished in black, along with dedicated controls for ADAS functions, audio, phone connectivity and instrument cluster settings. Steering adjustment appears to be manual through a conventional lever.

Rotary controls, ventilated seats and Bose audio

The centre console packs several premium features. The gear selector is a rotary dial with positions for Reverse, Neutral, Drive and Park, while a second rotary controller allows selection of different terrain or traction modes.

Ahead of the rotary controls sits a wireless smartphone charger, with dedicated buttons for front seat ventilation placed alongside it. Below the infotainment screen, the Sorento features a digital climate control panel accompanied by two circular rotary dials, likely for temperature and fan speed adjustments. Other visible features include:

– Electronic parking brake

– Auto Hold

– Hill Descent Control

– Auto Start/Stop switch

– 360-degree camera shortcut

– Cupholders

– Foldable front centre armrest with storage underneath

– The SUV also gets a Bose premium sound system, with branded speakers visible on the doors.

Second-row gets captain seats with ventilation

Perhaps the biggest surprise from these latest spy shots is the feature-rich second row. The India-spec Sorento seen here is equipped with captain seats, suggesting Kia may offer both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The second-row seats offer ventilation, making Sorento one of the few SUVs in its segment to provide this feature for rear occupants. The captain seats also slide forward and backward while offering reclining functionality for enhanced comfort.

Another premium touch is the Boss Mode function. Buttons mounted on the side of the front passenger seat allow second-row occupants to electrically slide or recline the front passenger seat, freeing up additional legroom without requiring the front occupant to make the adjustment.

The rear doors also feature retractable sunshades, dual storage compartments, bottle holders and Bose speakers. Interestingly, the second-row ventilated seat controls are positioned on the door panel next to the window switches, allowing easy access for rear passengers.

Kia’s first hybrid SUV for India

Earlier today, Kia India officially confirmed that Sorento will become its first hybrid SUV for the Indian market while simultaneously opening official pre-bookings. Although specifications are yet to be announced, the India-spec Sorento is expected to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain. In overseas markets, this setup develops around 238 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected to be locally manufactured, the Sorento is likely to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched later this year, it will rival premium three-row SUVs such as Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron, while also giving Kia a strong entry into India’s expanding premium hybrid SUV segment.