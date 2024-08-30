Kia Subscribe Plans For Sonet, Seltos, Carens, EV6 – Price Rs 18k to Rs 1.29 L

Kia India Expands Flexible Ownership Programs, Launches Kia Subscribe Plan for Sonet, Seltos, Carens and EV6

Kia India has taken a significant step towards enhancing customer convenience by launching its new flexible ownership plan, ‘Kia Subscribe’. In conjunction with this launch, Kia India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd, marking a strategic partnership aimed at expanding its Leasing & Subscription services across 14 major cities in India. These cities include Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

Kia Subscribe Launched

The newly introduced ‘Kia Subscribe’ plan is designed to cater to individuals seeking a short-term vehicle ownership experience, offering tenures ranging from 12 to 36 months. This plan is particularly beneficial for salaried professionals and self-employed individuals who desire the flexibility of using a vehicle without the long-term commitment typically associated with traditional ownership.

Kia’s foray into flexible ownership began with the ‘Kia Lease’ program, launched three months ago. ‘Kia Lease’ primarily targets B2B clients, including corporates and MSMEs, who require prolonged mobility solutions. The program offers lease terms ranging from 24 to 60 months, with varying mileage options to suit different business needs.

The expansion of Kia Lease and the introduction of Kia Subscribe underscore Kia India’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions in the automotive market. With competitive monthly lease rentals, starting from Rs 17,999 for the Kia Sonet, Rs 23,999 for the Kia Seltos, Rs 24,999 for the Kia Carens, and Rs 1,29,000 for the Kia EV6, these programs offer an attractive alternative to conventional car ownership.

Overwhelming Response

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said, “The 1st phase of our flexible ownership program ‘Kia Lease’ has received an overwhelming response from the customers, as it is designed to meet evolving needs and revolutionize the car ownership experience in India.

With the growth prospects of leasing business from 1% to 3% in near future, we want to be the driving force behind it and deliver the best ownership experience to our customers. With Kia Subscribe we have ensured that we make hassle free premium mobility solutions accessible to all”.

Earlier this year, Kia collaborated with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to introduce the Kia Lease program. Initially launched in key cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, this program was designed to offer enhanced flexibility to customers. It enables them to acquire vehicles without any down payment, along with added perks such as maintenance coverage, insurance management, and freedom from resale worries, making vehicle ownership more seamless and hassle-free.