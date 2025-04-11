Kia Syros Achieves 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Kia India continues to strengthen its reputation for vehicle safety, as its latest offering, the Kia Syros has achieved a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The SUV has excelled with impressive scores for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), setting a new benchmark in the segment.

Outstanding Crash Test Results

Under BNCAP’s rigorous testing protocols, the Kia Syros recorded:

– Adult Occupant Protection: 30.21 out of 32.00 points

– Child Occupant Protection: 44.42 out of 49.00 points

The Syros successfully completed critical crash tests such as the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, and Pole Side Impact Test, showcasing its robust crashworthiness.

Adult Occupant Safety Performance

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Syros scored 14.21 out of 16 points, showing good protection for key areas like the head, neck, and chest.

For the Side Impact Test, the Syros achieved a perfect 16 out of 16 points, demonstrating excellent side crash protection. The vehicle also performed well in the Side Pole Impact Test, securing occupant safety across multiple impact scenarios.

Child Occupant Safety Performance

The Syros achieved an excellent 44.42 out of 49 score for Child Occupant Protection, with high marks across dynamic tests and CRS (Child Restraint System) installation:

– Dynamic Score: 23.42/24.00

– CRS Installation Score: 12.00/12.00

– Vehicle Assessment Score: 9.00/13.00

Advanced Safety Features

The Kia Syros is equipped with over 16 autonomous safety technologies, including ADAS Level 2 and a 20-standard feature active and passive safety package, making it one of the most comprehensively protected SUVs in its class.

Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India – “At Kia India, safety is not just a feature-it is a philosophy embedded in our DNA. Kia Syros receives the prestigious 5-star BNCAP safety rating, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for our customers. This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of making Kia one of the safest and most trusted mobility brands in India. We are not only enhancing driver and passenger safety but also setting new benchmarks in the segment. We remain focused on bringing globally proven safety technologies and innovations, such as ADAS Level 2 to the Indian market, making them accessible to a wider range of customers. Our dedication to safety will continue to drive us as we work to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles for the future.”

Reinforcing Kia’s Commitment to Safety

This latest BNCAP 5-star certification further cements Kia’s commitment to providing industry-leading safety and technology in its vehicles, especially in the critical and fast-growing sub 4m SUV segment. The Syros joins the ranks of Kia’s safest offerings and sets a high standard for rivals to follow.

Kia Syros Clocks Nearly 16,000 Units in Just Three Months

Since its launch earlier this year, the Kia Syros has made a strong impact in the Indian market, recording cumulative sales of 15,986 units between January and March 2025. The Syros witnessed steady demand, with 5,546 units sold in January, 5,425 units in February, and 5,015 units in March. This consistent performance highlights the growing popularity of the Syros, thanks to its combination of premium styling, strong safety credentials, and feature-rich offerings in the sub 4m SUV segment.