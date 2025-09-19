Kia Syros and Carens Clavis Now Sold Via KPKB Canteens For Police, Paramilitary

Kia India has been one of the leading mass-market premium SUV manufacturers in India. The company is known for SUVs with aspirational features that offer a premium experience to buyers. Now, Kia is extending this premium experience to active and retired Police and Paramilitary personnel at exclusive prices. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Syros and Carens Clavis Sold Via KPKB Canteens

The company was already offering Sonet, Seltos and Carens to active and retired Police and Paramilitary personnel at exclusive prices via a strategic partnership with KPKB canteens. Now, the portfolio has been expanded to include newer vehicles like Syros sub 4m SUV and Carens Clavis premium MPV.

KPKB stands for Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and this entity operates with a network of master canteens and subsidiary canteens across India. Kia is now offering most of its portfolio including Sonet, Seltos, Carens and the just added Syros and Carens Clavis at exclusive prices to active and retired Police and Paramilitary personnel.

Kia is making its vehicles accessible through 119 master canteens and 1,871 subsidiary canteens operating under KPKB entity. The company mentioned that 362 Kia dealerships have registered under KPKB canteens offering up to 92 different trims from Kia’s SUV range. These master and subsidiary KPKB canteens serve as many as 35 lakh beneficiaries.

The Sonet and Syros fall under sub 4m SUV category and they just received a massive price cut under the GST 2.0 reforms set to be implemented from September 22nd, 2025. While it is not as massive as B Segment SUVs, Seltos, Carens and Carens Clavis also received a major price cut with the latest GST 2.0 reforms.

Statement from Kia India

Atul Sood, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India commented, “We are truly honored to strengthen our partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and extend Kia’s complete ICE product line-up to the courageous police and paramilitary personnel, as well as their families. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions to those who protect and serve the nation.”