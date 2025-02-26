Kia Syros Base HTK Variant Specs, Features Detailed – Walkaround

With the launch of Kia Syros, the company has opened a new chapter in sub 4m SUV space. Syros aims to be the most premium offering in its segment across the price range. Variant lineup starts from HTK priced at Rs 9 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till HTX+ trim. Base HTK is very well equipped and let’s take a look at what it offers.

Kia Syros Base HTK Variant

From the outside, Kia Syros base HTK variant offers a unique design language, which is not seen in Indian SUVs in this segment. It has a few features, right from the base trim, which are not usually associated with a base variant, as demonstrated in the walkaround video by Fuel Injected.

Notable features on the outside include wheel covers finished in a dark contrasting shade on 15-inch steel wheels, flush door handles that lend a futuristic appeal, a shark fin antenna, four front and four rear parking sensors covering the entire width, silver faux skid plates, halogen projector headlight and blackened elements in the pillars for a premium look.

Key fob is a normal flip-up one and there is no keyless entry. However, remote locking is present. ORVMs are electrically adjustable, but they don’t fold automatically, commanding manual intervention. Turn indicators are on quarter panels and not on ORVMs. The base variant misses out on rear washer and wiper along with a rear defogger.

Best-in-segment Interiors

On the inside, Kia Syros base HTK variant does not feel like an entry-level variant as there are a ton of features and equipment. Especially ones that will attract buyers. Primary of these features is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Not only is this the biggest among ICE sub 4m SUVs, it is being offered as standard fitment right from the base variant.

There are speakers for audio and this system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Along with that, Kia also offers a 12-inch full segment LCD cluster for instrumentation. Both these displays are crisp in resolution and offer excellent legibility. There’s a 4.2-inch MID screen as well.

Other notable elements include dual Type-C USB ports at the front and rear, 12V socket, all four power windows, manual AC system, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, semi-leatherette upholstery, double D-cut steering wheel, rear window sun shades, steering mounted controls, automatic headlights, manually dimming IRVM, front adjustable headrest, single-piece folding rear bench and more.

Powertrains-wise, Kia Syros base HTK trim only gets one engine and gearbox combination option. This is probably the best part of Kia Syros as Kia is offering a Turbo Petrol engine right from the base variant. This engine is capable of generating 118 bhp of peak power and 118 Nm of peak torque.