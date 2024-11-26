Kia Syros Compact SUV Teased – Features Panoramic Sunroof and ADAS

Kia Syros is the new compact SUV for India which will launch in the coming weeks – Latest teaser reveals new details

Kia has officially unveiled a teaser for its upcoming compact SUV, Syros, which is set to debut soon. The teaser provides exciting insights into the SUV’s features, confirming the presence of a panoramic sunroof and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) cameras mounted on the windshield, among other notable elements. This new development positions Syros as a feature-rich offering in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Advanced Design and Features

The teaser highlights Syros’ modern design, showcasing a boxy silhouette with Kia’s signature tiger nose grille and sleek LED lighting elements. The vertically stacked LED headlamps and DRLs at the front, along with striking LED tail lamps at the rear, add to its bold presence. The teaser further confirms the panoramic sunroof, offering an enhanced cabin experience for passengers.

Adding to its high-tech appeal, the presence of ADAS cameras hints at advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision avoidance systems, making Syros one of the most safety-focused SUVs in its class.

Interior Upgrades and Safety

Though interiors have not been revealed yet, thanks to leaked spy shots we have a few details. Syros is expected to feature a dual-tone interior theme with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and ventilated seats. Safety is further bolstered by six airbags, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist. The integration of ADAS will likely be available on higher variants.

Syros will be offered with ICE and EV powertrain options, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. The ICE variant is expected to be powered by a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Details on the EV variant remain under wraps, though it is speculated to have a range of around 350-400 km.

Positioned Between Seltos and Sonet

The Kia Syros will fill the gap between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos, providing an ideal balance of affordability and premium features. The production is expected to touch 1 lakh units annually, with the majority being ICE models. Once launched, the Syros will compete with the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Citroen C3, while its EV variant will rival the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

With its global debut expected by the end of this year, Syros is all set to redefine the compact SUV segment with its feature-packed offerings and striking design. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new launch from Kia.